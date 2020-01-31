Johanna Konta fit to play in Australian Open

Tennis
Johanna Konta: Delight at Flushing Meadows
Johanna Konta: Delight at Flushing Meadows
Press Association · Journalist
Last Updated
08:03 · January 17, 2020 · 4 min read

Johanna Konta will be fit to play in the Australian Open but has dealt a massive blow to Great Britain's Fed Cup chances by announcing she will not represent her country in the competition this year.

Konta is Britain's best female player by some distance and has won her last 11 singles matches in Fed Cup, the most recent two to help Britain to victory over Kazakhstan last April.

That saw Britain finally promoted back to World Group level after 26 years, although a subsequent revamp of the competition means they must win a play-off against Slovakia in Bratislava next month to book a spot at the inaugural finals week in Budapest in April.

Konta's absence will make the Slovakia tie extremely difficult but the world number 13 insisted she had the blessing of GB captain Anne Keothavong.

"I had a really good chat with Anne in November and so everyone who is important to me does know about this decision and has been really supportive and on board with it," she said.

"It's kind of a combination of things: it's an Olympic year, I'm looking to schedule things slightly differently for the longevity of my body and to be able to come back in following years and hopefully play more Fed Cup."

The 28-year-old revealed last month that she had struggled with a niggling knee problem for much of 2019, cutting short what had been a brilliant season after the US Open.

She has only played one match since, losing to Barbora Strycova in Brisbane last week before withdrawing from the WTA tournament in Adelaide to prioritise practice.

She said: "When I left London I was still coming out of my last stage of rehabbing the knee and what we decided was best was for me to be able to get some more court time, some more practice sets.

"So we're here and I've had a good week here and I'm looking forward to getting started.

"The worst thing that can happen is that I lose and I go home and prepare for the rest of the season. So it wouldn't be the end of the world, but I am here because I am ready to compete and that's what I'm going to do, the best I can."

Britain could also be without Katie Boulter for the Slovakia tie. Boulter's win over Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas clinched promotion but came at the considerable cost of a back injury that ended up ruling her out for six months.

Boulter said: "I'm really passionate about Fed Cup, I think you can tell from last year, I put my heart and soul into absolutely everything playing for my country.

"I haven't made a final decision on Fed Cup this year. I'm trying to focus on Melbourne and not look too far ahead. I'll be having those conversations afterwards.

"I think it's a massive shame to be losing Jo, she's obviously a huge asset, but we've got a massive depth to our team."

The rankings do not back Boulter up given Konta is currently the only British woman in the top 100, although Heather Watson will join her on Monday following her excellent run in Hobart.

A year ago Boulter celebrated her elevation to the top 100 by reaching the second round of the Australian Open and looked poised for a strong season.

Instead, she did not play a match between April and November and is now ranked down at 317.

She was able to enter the Australian Open on a protected ranking, and said: "I've got really good memories from last year and I'm just so excited to get back out on the court.

"I'm feeling really positive about 2020 already and I think I'm in a really, really good place."

The draw could have been significantly kinder to Boulter, who will face fifth seed Elina Svitolina on Tuesday, while Konta finds herself in a very difficult section and starts against Tunisian Ons Jabeur on Monday.

An unknown factor is what the air quality will be like for the start of next week, with smoke from the ongoing wildfires potentially returning over the weekend.

Konta was due to head from her press conference to a WTA Player Council meeting, where the tournament's handling of the situation was sure to be on the agenda.

"Definitely when the air hasn't been good it hasn't been good," said Konta. "It's not ideal and it wouldn't be ideal to play in it that's for sure.

"I was practising on Tuesday when it was quite bad and you could feel the lack of oxygen and the different contents in the air. It's not a healthy environment to play in."

Meanwhile, Harriet Dart made it four British women in the main draw with a 6-1 6-3 win over Giulia Gatto-Monticone in the final round of qualifying.

Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 1hFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 7hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 8hRacing
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 32mFootball

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 1hFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 7hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 8hRacing
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 32mFootball

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips

Next Race Off

00:49 Penn National
7
(7)
Pennsylvania Steel
J: Julio Hernandez
11/8
3
(3)
Purrs Well
J: Inoel Beato
7/4
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Football Tips

The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 10h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 9h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 8h
All Football TipsTips & Previews