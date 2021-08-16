Johanna Konta withdraws from US Open; Heather Watson knocked out in round one

The withdrawal marks a further instalment on a frustrating summer for the Sydney-born player, who also missed Wimbledon and the Olympic Games, as the WTA reported that her absence was down to a thigh problem.

The news broke just hours before the 30-year-old was set to play her opening match in New York on Monday against France’s Kristina Mladenovic.

Johanna Konta has withdrawn due to a left thigh injury. Kamilla Rakhimova is in as a lucky loser and will face Kristina Mladenovic in 1R. #USOpen

Konta was unable to play at the All England Club after being deemed a close contact of someone who had tested positive for Covid-19. She then contracted the virus herself and was unable to travel to Tokyo.

Her return to action in Montreal had been going well earlier this month as she reached the third round of the National Bank Open, but she then had to pull out due to the left knee issue.

Konta announced in June that she had parted company with coach Dimitri Zavialoff for a second time, in the wake of her first-round defeat at the French Open.

The pair had only reunited in November after originally calling time on their partnership – during which Konta reached a grand slam semi-final and two quarter-finals – ahead of the 2021 season.

Woe for Watson; dismay for Dart

Heather Watson’s US Open is over after she suffered a straight-sets defeat in the first round, losing 6-1 6-4 to Kaja Juvan.

Two early breaks saw the Slovenian take control straight away in a one-sided opening set.

The second set was much more of a contest, but the Briton lost her serve in the seventh game and it proved decisive.

Harriet Dart also exited as she lost 6-7 6-4 6-2 to Caroline Garcia of France.

Dart took the first set on a tie-break but was second best thereafter to leave Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter as the surviving British women.

Raducanu has seen her scheduled first-round opponent at Flushing Meadows, Jennifer Brady, also withdraw due to injury.

Brady, the 13th seed and 2021 Australian Open runner-up, has a knee problem so the British teenager will instead play Swiss world number 128 Stefanie Vogele.

Raducanu, 18, is aiming to back up her Wimbledon exploits – where she reached the last 16 as a wild card – after progressing through qualifying in New York.