Jack Draper said he was “privileged” to have been on court with Andy Murray after beating the three-time grand slam winner at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Draper won 7-6 (6) 6-2 in two hours in his first ATP Tour clash with his fellow Briton. Murray had a set point in the first but Draper saved it with an ace and the 21-year-old went on to book a fourth-round clash with top seed Carlos Alcaraz. In an on-court interview broadcast by Amazon Prime Video, Draper said: “I’ve looked up to Andy since I was so young.

“I watched him win Wimbledon for the first time in 2013 and then I’ve had the opportunity to get to know him and practise with him often since 2019. “He’s a really special person, a great champion, great human being and I’m privileged to play against him on this court.” Draper’s win has lifted him up to 43rd in the live ATP rankings, having started the week at 56th, one place below the 35-year-old Scot.