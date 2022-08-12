Draper reached his first Masters 1000 quarter-final, one day after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in his maiden victory over a top 10 player, when 17th seed Gael Monfils retired hurt in Montreal in the second set with the Brit up 6-2 0-2.

The world number 82, who came through qualifying to reach the main draw, frequently relied on his speed and reach as he claimed a fast first set.

Monfils collapsed not long after securing a break early in the second, prompting Draper to cross the court to help him into a chair as the Frenchman cried out and clutched at his right leg.