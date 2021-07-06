Wimbledon 2021: Hubert Hurkacz sets up clash with Roger Federer after stunning Daniil Medvedev

With Medvedev not looking himself at all, Hurkacz broke him to love for 2-1 in the decider and clinched the match on Medvedev’s serve when the Russian tamely volleyed into the net.

But Hurkacz, the 14th seed, immediately took the initiative by breaking in the first game and levelled the match with an ace.

They resumed under the roof on Centre Court with Medvedev 2-1 up and on serve at 3-4 in the fourth.

The match was the only one in the singles draw to become a casualty of the weather on ‘Manic Monday’, having started on Court Two.

The 24-year-old from Poland came from two sets to one down to win their rain-interrupted fourth-round match 2-6 7-6 (2) 3-6 6-3 6-3.

The win of his career 🇵🇱 @HubertHurkacz defeats Daniil Medvedev in five sets to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/JFIrQkQO9q

Hurkacz said: “Playing on this unbelievable court, probably the best court in the world, with this magnificent crowd, is so special. It really means a lot to me.

“We were out on Court Two and then came in here. Being here and being able to win that match is so big for me.

“Stopping yesterday in the fourth set was a first for me. I worked with my coach and physio to prepare for today and try to do things better. I think I did a pretty good job today.”

Wroclaw-born Hurkacz decided to take up tennis as a youngster after watching Federer.

“I think Roger, for this sport, is unbelievable. The way he plays, the titles he won,” he added.

“But you guys enjoy watching me as well so it’s going to be fun. I hope I’ll get a bit of support as well.”

Pliskova marches on with routine victory

Karolina Pliskova continued her career-best run at Wimbledon by knocking out surprise package Viktorija Golubic to reach the semi-finals.

The Czech former world number one had never been beyond the fourth round at the All England Club but is yet to drop a set and eased to a 6-2 6-2 victory over Golubic.

The Swiss, ranked 66, was playing in her first grand slam quarter-final at the age of 28, with her scalps here including American duo Danielle Collins and Madison Keys.

Her one-handed backhand is a real crowd pleaser but ultimately Pliskova was far too solid, sweeping through the match in 81 minutes.

Pliskova has been tipped as a future grand-slam champion ever since she reached the US Open final in 2016 but she has never made it that far at any of the majors since and came into Wimbledon under the radar after a disappointing season.