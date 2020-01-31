Australian Open 2020 women's results and review: Simona Halep reaches quarter-finals in Melbourne

Tennis
Simona Halep: Romanian celebrates at the 2020 Australian Open
Simona Halep: Romanian celebrates at the 2020 Australian Open
Press Association · Journalist
Last Updated
07:52 · January 27, 2020 · 1 min read

Simona Halep has battled into the Australian Open quarter-finals for a fourth time with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Elise Mertens.

Mertens fought hard to recover early deficits in both sets but Wimbledon champion Halep, the runner-up here two years ago, held firm to record a straight-sets victory.

"It's a great performance by myself to play again a quarter-final. I'm really happy to go through. I got a little bit nervous but I was strong enough to finish the match," Halep said.

Kontaveit and Swiatek through

Estonian Anett Kontaveit reached a grand slam quarter-final for the first time, beating 18-year-old Pole Iga Swiatek 6-7 (4) 7-5 7-5.

Kontaveit looked like she might have blown her chance when she lost four games in a row from 5-1 in the deciding set but the 28th seed held her nerve in the end.

Garbine Muguruza reached her first grand slam quarter-final since the French Open in 2018 with a 6-3 6-3 victory over ninth seed Kiki Bertens.

Muguruza is unseeded here after her ranking dropped outside the top 30 but her talent has never been in question and the former Wimbledon and Roland Garros winner powered into the last eight.

Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 1hFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 7hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 8hRacing
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 32mFootball

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 1hFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 7hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 8hRacing
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 32mFootball

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips

Next Race Off

00:49 Penn National
7
(7)
Pennsylvania Steel
J: Julio Hernandez
11/8
3
(3)
Purrs Well
J: Inoel Beato
7/4
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Football Tips

The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 10h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 9h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 8h
All Football TipsTips & Previews