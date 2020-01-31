Australian Open 2020 women's results and review: Simona Halep reaches quarter-finals in Melbourne

Mertens fought hard to recover early deficits in both sets but Wimbledon champion Halep, the runner-up here two years ago, held firm to record a straight-sets victory.

"It's a great performance by myself to play again a quarter-final. I'm really happy to go through. I got a little bit nervous but I was strong enough to finish the match," Halep said.

Kontaveit and Swiatek through

Estonian Anett Kontaveit reached a grand slam quarter-final for the first time, beating 18-year-old Pole Iga Swiatek 6-7 (4) 7-5 7-5.

Kontaveit looked like she might have blown her chance when she lost four games in a row from 5-1 in the deciding set but the 28th seed held her nerve in the end.

Garbine Muguruza reached her first grand slam quarter-final since the French Open in 2018 with a 6-3 6-3 victory over ninth seed Kiki Bertens.

Muguruza is unseeded here after her ranking dropped outside the top 30 but her talent has never been in question and the former Wimbledon and Roland Garros winner powered into the last eight.