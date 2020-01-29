Australian Open 2020 women's results and review: Simona Halep impresses in quarter's cruise

Tennis
Simona Halep celebrates her win over Anett Kontaveit
Simona Halep celebrates her win over Anett Kontaveit
08:20 · January 29, 2020

Simona Halep needed just 53 minutes to beat Anett Kontaveit and race into the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

The Wimbledon champion and 2018 finalist is yet to drop a set and was in ruthless form in a 6-1 6-1 victory over Estonian Kontaveit, who was playing in her first grand slam quarter-final.

Halep won 11 games in a row after Kontaveit held serve in the opening game of the match.

Halep will face Garbine Muguruza, who is through to her first Australian Open semi-final after defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Muguruza is unseeded but has shown some of the form that brought her the French Open title in 2016 and Wimbledon a year later to put together her best run at Melbourne Park.

She had only reached one slam semi-final since winning Wimbledon, at the French Open in 2018, and lost her first set of this tournament 6-0 to American Shelby Rogers as she recovered from illness.

From there Muguruza has been inspired and she won a battle of the big hitters 7-5 6-3 against Russian Pavlyuchenkova, who has now lost all six of her slam quarter-finals.

Muguruza said: "I think the toughest moment is when you work hard, work like before, or even harder, and you don't feel like results are coming fast. Athletes sometimes can get a little bit desperate, get too impatient about it.

"It's very tough to be for so many years in the top of the game, being that consistent. I feel like it's something super hard to do. Barely few players can hold that for many, many years in a row.

"You just have to be patient and go through the rough moments, just hang in there and it will come back again."

A twist to her contest against Pavlyuchenkova saw Muguruza face her long-time coach Sam Sumyk, but it was the Spaniard who had the last laugh.

She has teamed up again with Conchita Martinez, who led her to the Wimbledon title in a temporary arrangement, and it certainly appears a productive partnership.

Muguruza has so many obvious attributes that it is never really a surprise to see her in the latter stages of big events, and she is a proven performer when it really counts.

"I think once you have done it, it definitely gives you a certain confidence that you can handle two weeks' competition, grand slam, playing many matches," said the 26-year-old.

"Not a lot of people can say that they have done it. In my case, I know it's where I feel the most motivated. I just don't think too much about it. I'm just happy to be here, excited to see how far I can go."

Faugheen1

Faugheen roars to Flogas glory

Faugheen rolled back the years to lead home a Willie Mullins one-two-three in the Flogas Novices' Chase at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1hRacing
Asterion Forlonge impresses at Leopardstown2

Asterion Forlonge stays unbeaten

The Willie Mullins-trained Asterion Forlonge (4/1) was a clear-cut winner of the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1hRacing
A Wave Of The Sea swoops late3

Sea strikes as Tower falls

A Wave Of The Sea won a dramatic Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle in which favourite Aspire Tower fell at the final flight.

Last updated 45mRacing
Tottenham v Man City predictions: The Soccer Saturday pundits make their verdicts on Sunday's big game4

Pundit Predictions: Spurs v Man City

The Soccer Saturday pundits make their picks from Sunday's big Spurs v Man City clash as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola lock horns once again.

Last updated 1hFootball
Delta Work wins the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup5

Golden double for Delta Work

Delta Work completed a big Leopardstown Grade One double by landing a pulsating Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

Last updated 33mRacing

