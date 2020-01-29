Australian Open 2020 women's results and review: Simona Halep impresses in quarter's cruise

The Wimbledon champion and 2018 finalist is yet to drop a set and was in ruthless form in a 6-1 6-1 victory over Estonian Kontaveit, who was playing in her first grand slam quarter-final.

Halep won 11 games in a row after Kontaveit held serve in the opening game of the match.

Halep will face Garbine Muguruza, who is through to her first Australian Open semi-final after defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Muguruza is unseeded but has shown some of the form that brought her the French Open title in 2016 and Wimbledon a year later to put together her best run at Melbourne Park.

She had only reached one slam semi-final since winning Wimbledon, at the French Open in 2018, and lost her first set of this tournament 6-0 to American Shelby Rogers as she recovered from illness.

From there Muguruza has been inspired and she won a battle of the big hitters 7-5 6-3 against Russian Pavlyuchenkova, who has now lost all six of her slam quarter-finals.

Muguruza said: "I think the toughest moment is when you work hard, work like before, or even harder, and you don't feel like results are coming fast. Athletes sometimes can get a little bit desperate, get too impatient about it.

"It's very tough to be for so many years in the top of the game, being that consistent. I feel like it's something super hard to do. Barely few players can hold that for many, many years in a row.

"You just have to be patient and go through the rough moments, just hang in there and it will come back again."

A twist to her contest against Pavlyuchenkova saw Muguruza face her long-time coach Sam Sumyk, but it was the Spaniard who had the last laugh.

She has teamed up again with Conchita Martinez, who led her to the Wimbledon title in a temporary arrangement, and it certainly appears a productive partnership.

Muguruza has so many obvious attributes that it is never really a surprise to see her in the latter stages of big events, and she is a proven performer when it really counts.

"I think once you have done it, it definitely gives you a certain confidence that you can handle two weeks' competition, grand slam, playing many matches," said the 26-year-old.

"Not a lot of people can say that they have done it. In my case, I know it's where I feel the most motivated. I just don't think too much about it. I'm just happy to be here, excited to see how far I can go."