The number one seed swept to a second Roland Garros title thanks to a ruthless 6-1 6-3 demolition of 18-year-old Gauff.

With superstar Poland striker Robert Lewandowski watching on Court Philippe Chatrier, Swiatek’s sharp-shooting and ruthless finishing was too much for the American and capped an astonishing winning run.

Elevated to world number one following Ashleigh Barty’s shock retirement in March, the 21-year-old Pole has proved an unstoppable force ever since.

Her 35-match winning streak takes her level with Venus Williams for the most consecutive victories this century.

She has also won six straight titles, the first woman to do so since Justine Henin in 2008.

It was a tough afternoon for Gauff, in her first grand slam final, but she did not help herself despite saying beforehand that there was no pressure on her.

The teenager, who burst onto the scene at Wimbledon three years ago, made a nervous start with a double fault in her opening game helping Swiatek to an immediate break.

Gauff saved four break points in her next service game but succumbed to a fifth with a wild forehand, which was becoming a feature of the match already.

Swiatek was beginning to be tested, though, as Gauff finally got on the board with a service hold, but the top seed’s fist pump was on show for the first time when a forehand clipped the corner to move her 5-1 ahead.

And when yet another Gauff forehand drifted wide, Swiatek had wrapped up the opening set in only 32 minutes.

But Gauff clearly felt she was still in the match and cleverly fashioned two break points at the start of the second set, Swiatek duly obliging with a wayward forehand of her own.

However, rinse and repeat, another double fault and a loose forehand brought Swiatek back on serve and the next break soon followed.

Gauff bravely held for 5-3, but with dark clouds gathering in the Parisian skies and thunder in the distance, storm Swiatek blew her opponent away.