French Open betting tips: Daily Roland Garros selections and analysis

Sam Querrey v John Isner

Yesterday’s tie-break bet went hideously wrong, let’s be honest about it, but these two big-serving Americans look capable of making up for it when they clash.

The Davis Cup team-mates have played eight times before with seven of those meetings seeing a tie-break. Four of the eight – all played over the best-of-three-sets format - have seen two breakers.

Given that statistic, 6/4 about there being at least two in this best-of-five contest looks more than fair.

The 7/4 on offer about the first set ending 7-6 is also worth adding to the betslip. Again four of eight previous matches have landed this.

It probably doesn’t need saying but the reason for the frequency of tie-breaks is both men’s problem returning serve.

Across their eight matches, Isner has won only seven per cent of Querrey’s service games. Likewise, Querrey is at 7% when returning to Isner.

Of course, the head-to-head record is not the only relevant factor in the contest. For a start, it is on clay which immediately makes breaks of serve more likely.

However, conditions were fairly quick for Roland Garros on day one and with temperatures expected to be slightly higher on Monday (25C) the big deliveries should still hold sway regularly.

In terms of recent form both men have played little of late.

Isner impressed in Madrid, where the altitude aids his massive serve, making the quarter-finals. But he’s not played since.

Querrey only hit the European clay last week in Parma, losing a tight match to an in-form Yoshihito Nishioka – 7-6 in the decider, of course.

With neither man ‘in the groove’, expect this contest to play out as many of their others have with serve dominating.