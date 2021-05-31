French Open betting tips: Daily Roland Garros selections and analysis

Andy Schooler’s daily tips at this year’s Australian Open delivered a healthy profit. Here are his best match bets for day two of the 2021 French Open.
2pts Maria Camila Osorio Serrano to beat Madison Brengle 2-0 at 8/11 (general)
1pt first-set tie-break in Sam Querrey v John Isner at 7/4 (William Hill)
1pt over 1.5 tie-breaks in Sam Querrey v John Isner at 6/4 (bet365)
1pt Max Marterer to beat Filip Krajinovic at 2/1 (Sky Bet, bet365, BetVictor)
Yesterday’s tie-break bet went hideously wrong, let’s be honest about it, but these two big-serving Americans look capable of making up for it when they clash.
The Davis Cup team-mates have played eight times before with seven of those meetings seeing a tie-break. Four of the eight – all played over the best-of-three-sets format - have seen two breakers.
Given that statistic, 6/4 about there being at least two in this best-of-five contest looks more than fair.
The 7/4 on offer about the first set ending 7-6 is also worth adding to the betslip. Again four of eight previous matches have landed this.
It probably doesn’t need saying but the reason for the frequency of tie-breaks is both men’s problem returning serve.
Across their eight matches, Isner has won only seven per cent of Querrey’s service games. Likewise, Querrey is at 7% when returning to Isner.
Of course, the head-to-head record is not the only relevant factor in the contest. For a start, it is on clay which immediately makes breaks of serve more likely.
However, conditions were fairly quick for Roland Garros on day one and with temperatures expected to be slightly higher on Monday (25C) the big deliveries should still hold sway regularly.
In terms of recent form both men have played little of late.
Isner impressed in Madrid, where the altitude aids his massive serve, making the quarter-finals. But he’s not played since.
Querrey only hit the European clay last week in Parma, losing a tight match to an in-form Yoshihito Nishioka – 7-6 in the decider, of course.
With neither man ‘in the groove’, expect this contest to play out as many of their others have with serve dominating.
Marterer was an impressive qualifier and looks to have plenty of underdog potential in this contest.
Krajinovic has struggled with injury, missing events in Geneva and Belgrade. For the Serb to skip the latter – taking place in his home country – it must have been an issue of genuine concern so his preparations have hardly been great.
He had been need of matches too. Instead he’ll come into this match having lost his last four, all on the clay. In addition, he’s lost his last four matches against left-handers.
In contrast, Marterer has been winning matches in recent times, albeit against weaker opposition.
He lost only five games in his final two qualifying matches at Roland Garros last week and looks in a good position to take advantage of a below-par opponent.
Colombian Osorio Serrano is a claycourt specialist making the most of her time on the surface.
Since moving off the hardcourts, she’s a remarkable 16-2 on the dirt at all levels and should be too good for the limited world number 84.
Osorio Serrano won her home WTA event in Bogota before reaching the semis of the secondary event in Charleston.
After travelling to Europe she qualified in Belgrade before making a run to the last four of the main draw. Then it was off to qualifying at Roland Garros where she won every round in straight sets.
Brengle didn’t bother heading to Europe to prepare for this event.
She instead played on the US clay – a far cry from its European counterpart – and was last seen winning just three games against Katie Volynets, the world number 202 with a truly great tennis name, at an ITF event in Florida.
Another straight-sets win for the clay expert looks good business at 8/11.
