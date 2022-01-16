1pt double on over 38.5 games in Brandon Nakashima v Matteo Berrettini and Yannick Hanfmann (+5.5) to beat Thanasi Kokkinakis on game handicap at 2.17/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair)

Yannick Hanfmann v Thanasi Kokkinakis

Kokkinakis has made plenty of headlines in the opening weeks of the season, the Australian putting some miserable, injury-hit years behind him by winning the title in Adelaide on Saturday.

He’s always had the talent and it was good to see his body staying strong.

However, you have to wonder how much he’ll be aching now, while there’s also the factor of having to adapt to different conditions in Melbourne – in less than two days.

Hanfmann is already bedded in at Melbourne Park having qualified impressively. He was broken only four times in three matches, playing five tie-breaks. With Kokkinakis also serving strongly in Adelaide, tight sets could well follow here.

Odds of 3/1 about a first-set tie-break look worth a try, particularly given this will also be the pair’s first meeting so getting an early read on each other’s delivery may be tough. Hanfmann also appeals on the game handicap where he’s getting a 5.5-game start.