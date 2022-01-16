Our Andy Schooler will be providing daily match previews during the Australian Open – here are his best bets for day one in Melbourne.
1pt Tie-break in first set of Yannick Hanfmann v Thanasi Kokkinakis at 4/1 (William Hill)
1pt Tie-break in first set of Brandon Nakashima v Matteo Berrettini at 3/1 (Sky Bet)
1pt double on over 38.5 games in Brandon Nakashima v Matteo Berrettini and Yannick Hanfmann (+5.5) to beat Thanasi Kokkinakis on game handicap at 2.17/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair)
1pt Fiona Ferro to win a set v Elina Svitolina at 11/8 (BetVictor)
Kokkinakis has made plenty of headlines in the opening weeks of the season, the Australian putting some miserable, injury-hit years behind him by winning the title in Adelaide on Saturday.
He’s always had the talent and it was good to see his body staying strong.
However, you have to wonder how much he’ll be aching now, while there’s also the factor of having to adapt to different conditions in Melbourne – in less than two days.
Hanfmann is already bedded in at Melbourne Park having qualified impressively. He was broken only four times in three matches, playing five tie-breaks. With Kokkinakis also serving strongly in Adelaide, tight sets could well follow here.
Odds of 3/1 about a first-set tie-break look worth a try, particularly given this will also be the pair’s first meeting so getting an early read on each other’s delivery may be tough. Hanfmann also appeals on the game handicap where he’s getting a 5.5-game start.
Tie-breaks look the order of the day in this match.
Nakashima played five in his three matches (six sets) in Sydney last week where he enhanced his reputation for strong serving – the American held 85% of the time on hardcourts in 2021.
Berrettini’s equivalent figure was an even better one, 89%, and I’m sure early focus will be on holding given the danger Nakashima could pose here.
The world number 68 reached two ATP finals during last season’s summer hardcourt swing in North America to prove his potential and I can certainly see the 20-year-old troubling a player who wasn’t at his best at the recent ATP Cup (where all three of the Italian’s matches featured a tie-break).
I’m therefore happy to back both a first-set tie-break and go over the total games line.
Fifteenth seed Svitolina lost both of her warm-up matches ahead of the Australian Open, including one against world number 136 Anastasia Gasanova, and could face a battle in this one.
Ferro is a player who tends to raise her game against better opposition and her Grand Slam record shows that.
She’s won a set in five of her last seven matches against seeds at the Slams and looks capable of testing the Ukrainian star here.
Ferro is at 11/8 to win a set in this one which looks tempting.
Published at 1030 GMT on 16/01/22
