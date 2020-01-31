Australian Open mens review: Roger Federer drops a set before beating Marton Fucsovics

Tennis
Roger Federer: Pictured in action during his second round win over Filip Krajinovic at the Australian Open
Roger Federer: Pictured in action during his second round win over Filip Krajinovic at the Australian Open
Press Association · Journalist
Last Updated
15:48 · January 26, 2020 · 3 min read

Roger Federer survived another uncomfortable evening to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

Having been pushed to the brink by John Millman in a late-night classic on Friday, Federer again dropped the opening set to Hungary's Marton Fucsovics.

But this time he did not need a deciding set, scrapping hard in cool, breezy conditions to win 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 after two hours and 11 minutes.

Federer admitted the Millman match had affected him, saying: "It was a tough start, I thought Marton played clean. After Millman, the guy gave me a beatdown from the baseline, so maybe took away my confidence a bit.

"I just had to figure it out. I had a good start to the second set and from there it got a little bit easier."

Federer did not look physically at his best, which was no surprise after his efforts two nights before.

He said: "I was able to recover and play a good match so I'm sure I'm going to feel better every day that goes by."

Defending champion Novak Djokovic reached his 46th slam quarter-final in confident fashion with a 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory over 14th seed Diego Schwartzman.

After dropping a set to Jan-Lennard Struff in the opening round, Djokovic has begun to look ever more like the player who has won six of the last nine titles here.

The second seed said: "I had a fantastic couple of matches in a row. I felt more confident going through the ball, hitting serves really well.

"Today was a good test because Diego was in form. I stepped out on the court with a clear game plan. I think I kept things pretty much in control in all three sets."

Next Djokovic will face resurgent 32nd seed Milos Raonic, who is yet to drop a set and is through to the quarter-finals for the fifth time in six years.

Amid all the hype around young Canadians Bianca Andreescu, Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Raonic has felt a little like yesterday's man, but the 29-year-old insists he is not trying to prove a point.

"Couldn't care less," he said. "I just care about how I'm playing and feel on the court."

Raonic is certainly playing very well, following up his upset of Stefanos Tsitsipas by beating Marin Cilic 6-4 6-3 7-5.

He has won only two sets in nine matches against Djokovic, but a number of the sets have been close.

"I'm going to have to serve well, clearly, and then I think I'm going to have to get my return at a high percentage, make him play a lot of those points, and then try to be efficient on my service games," said Raonic.

Federer's next opponent is American Tennys Sandgren, who is once again playing well above his ranking at a slam.

Ranked 100, Sandgren is through to the quarter-finals here for the second time in three years after winning a wild contest against 12th seed Fabio Fognini 7-6 (5) 7-5 6-7 (2) 6-4.

Sandgren's politics were the focus two years ago but here he was something of a sideshow to the volatile Fognini, who rowed with the umpire and the supervisor, took a long bathroom break and received a point penalty.

Sandgren implied in an on-court discussion that he believed Fognini was allowed to bend the rules, and he explained later: "It seemed odd that we probably were already at time between the first and second set, then there was a bathroom break.

"I would have liked to have seen the ref be a little more forceful for what the times actually were.

"It's a roller coaster sometimes with him. Sometimes you're just a passenger with what's going on.

"He doesn't play well, all of a sudden he's playing amazing, you're stuck with your hands in your pockets like, 'Shoot, I'd like to play tennis, too'."

Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 1hFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 7hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 8hRacing
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 32mFootball

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 1hFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 7hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 8hRacing
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 32mFootball

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips

Next Race Off

00:49 Penn National
7
(7)
Pennsylvania Steel
J: Julio Hernandez
11/8
3
(3)
Purrs Well
J: Inoel Beato
7/4
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Football Tips

The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 10h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 9h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 8h
All Football TipsTips & Previews