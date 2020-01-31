Adelaide International review: Dan Evans safely through

Evans' impressive form for Great Britain at the ATP Cup has earned him his first grand-slam seeding at the upcoming Australian Open in Melbourne.

The 29-year-old was impressive in dispatching Londero, breaking four times on his way to victory in an hour and 25 minutes.

He will now face Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in the last 16.

Jeremy Chardy of France beat his countryman Gilles Simon 6-3 7-5, Sam Querrey defeated Gregoire Barrere 6-7 (4) 6-2 7-6 (5), while Alex De Minaur withdrew from the tournament on Monday citing an abdominal injury.

Seven-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic had already pulled out of the Adelaide tournament.

In the women's singles, world number 37 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan lost 7-6 (4) 6-2 to Australian Ajla Tomljanovic.

Putintseva exchanged words with the umpire and threw her racket on the court at the end of the first set after incidents involving movement in the corporate boxes and security distracted her.

Tomljanovic now faces a second-round clash with Wimbledon champion Simona Halep.

Sofia Kenin of the US beat Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland 6-0 6-4 and Russia's Daria Kasatkina was beaten 6-4 6-4 by Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.

America's Danielle Collins beat Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-3 6-2, and Latvian Anastasija Sevastova lost 6-4 1-6 3-6 to Croatia's Donna Vekic.