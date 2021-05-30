Dan Evans fails in bid to secure first victory at French Open

This was the British number one’s fourth time in the main draw at Roland Garros and he is yet to make it through to round two, going down 1-6 6-3 6-3 6-4 on this occasion to 21-year-old Kecmanovic.

Clay has always been Evans’ weakest surface but expectations had been raised by his success on it this season, including a stunning victory over Novak Djokovic on his way to the semi-finals of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

At 46 in the rankings, Kecmanovic was one of the higher-ranked players 25th seed Evans could have faced, although the young Serbian came into the tournament on a four-match losing streak.

Evans could not have made a better start, racing into a 5-0 lead and easily taking the first set.

But Kecmanovic, who was an exceptional junior, raised his level significantly at the start of the second as he got to grips with his opponent’s game, and Evans was unable to respond.

He upped his aggression in the third set to try to regain some control but with it came a host of errors, while Evans was also allowing himself to be distracted by spectators in the crowd.

Remarkably, there were eight breaks of serve in nine games, with Evans failing to hold once, as Kecmanovic tightened his grip on proceedings.

Evans let out a roar when he broke to start the fourth set, and he finally backed it up by holding serve, but it was a brief reprieve as Kecmanovic replied with five games in a row.

The Serbian, who had been so impressive on the big points, lost four in a row from 30-0 serving for the match as Evans broke back but, perhaps inevitably, a ninth break of the British player’s serve proved decisive.

The defeat extends Evans’ disappointing sequence of results at the slams. Although he has played arguably the best tennis of his career in 2020 and 2021, he has won just two matches in five major tournaments.