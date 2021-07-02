Wimbledon 2021: Dan Evans beaten by Sebastian Korda as Novak Djokovic progresses

Dan Evans’ Wimbledon third-round hoodoo continued after he lost to upcoming American Sebastian Korda on Centre Court while Novak Djokovic progressed on day five.
British number one Evans has never made it to the second week at his home grand slam and fell at this stage for the third time after a 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 loss.
Evans, who also went out in the third round in 2016 and 2019, will be frustrated by this defeat as several net cords went against him at key moments, but he lost to a 20-year-old who looks destined for the top.
Korda comes from a rich sporting family as his dad Petr was a former world number two and his sisters are leading golfers, with Nelly the current world number one.
Things could have been different had Evans, seeded 22 and the favourite coming into the match, taken some early break points midway through the first set, but Korda held on and inevitably struck in the next game.
Evans went long with a forehand at break down point at 3-4, allowing the American to serve it out and he got the job done with an emphatic smash at the net.
The 31-year-old was not out of the encounter and took advantage of a rare error-prone service game from Korda midway through the second set to break serve and he was able to serve out to level at one set all.
The match was effectively decided in a 15-minute period in the third set where there were three consecutive breaks of serve.
Korda took Evans’ delivery to love to go 4-2 up but the Brit battled straight back to win a mammoth game, eventually winning on his fourth break point. He could not build on it, though, as he was immediately broken again at 4-3 and Korda quickly closed the set.
Again Evans had chances and he will go to bed ruing another exchange of breaks in the fourth set. After getting his nose in front to go 4-2 up, he could not take advantage of his lead and a really poor service game allowed Korda to break.
With it went Evans’ spirit as that was the first of four games that the American reeled off to mark his Centre Court debut in style.
Novak Djokovic overcame the latest bump in the road on his seemingly inexorable march towards the Wimbledon title with a straight-sets win over Denis Kudla.
The world number one extended his winning streak in grand slams to 17 matches and took another step towards a sixth Wimbledon crown, the third leg of the calendar-year grand slam, and a record-equalling 20th major title.
Djokovic can even still emulate Steffi Graf in 1988 when she won all four grand slams and gold at the Olympics – a feat yet to be repeated.
Not that this was an entirely straightforward win. The 34-year-old had described his second-round victory over Kevin Anderson as “flawless”, but he did not remotely hit those heights against American qualifier Kudla, a Tour journeyman ranked 114.
Kudla stayed with the Serbian for the first nine games behind a solid service game, but Djokovic struck in the 10th to sneak the first set. He won four games in a row across the end of the first and the start of the second, and although Kudla managed to break back Djokovic quickly regained his advantage.
But Kudla threatened a glimmer of a comeback when handed a break after Djokovic double-faulted and went 3-0 up in the third but at 4-2 Kudla’s unforced error count increased at the wrong time and Djokovic pulled level.
Almost unheard of back-to-back double faults from Djokovic gifted Kudla a 3-0 lead in the tie-break but some trademark resolute Djokovic defence, and some poor shot choices from Kudla, saw the reigning champion through 6-4 6-3 7-6.