Dan Evans reaches Adelaide last eight while Kyle Edmund progresses in Auckland

Tennis
Celebration time for Dan Evans
Celebration time for Dan Evans
Press Association · Journalist
Last Updated
21:43 · January 14, 2020 · 1 min read

British number one Dan Evans swept past Alexander Bublik to secure a place in the Adelaide International quarter-finals while Davis Cup team-mate Kyle Edmund also made progress in Auckland.

Evans, fresh from a convincing victory against Juan Londero in the first round, only needed 75 minutes to secure a 7-5 6-2 win over Bublik and book his spot in the last eight.

Kazakhstan's Bublik lost his serve to go down 5-4 in the first set but broke back for 5-5. Evans, ranked 33 in the world, responded by winning a third break point to take a 6-5 lead and then served to love to take the opener.

The second set was a more pedestrian affair for the Briton, as he won five of the first six games and served out the match. Evans will now face either third seed Andrey Rublev or Sam Querrey for a place in the semi-finals in Australia.

In first-round action in Adelaide, seventh seed Jan-Lennard Struff safely advanced with a 6-4 6-2 win over world number 94 Salvatore Caruso of Italy.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas edged out home favourite Jordan Thompson 6-4 6-7 (5) 6-3, American qualifier Tommy Paul beat Aljaz Bedene 6-4 6-4 and Alex Bolt beat French lucky loser Stephane Robert 6-4 2-6 6-0.

Edmund had to work a little harder than Evans for his victory at the ASB Classic in New Zealand, where he was taken to three sets in a rain-affected clash before overcoming Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2 4-6 6-3.

Canadian qualifier Vasek Pospisil beat Joao Sousa 6-4 6-2 while John Millman overcame American qualifier Michael Mmoh 7-6 (5) 6-4.

