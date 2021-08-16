Emma Raducanu climbs into world’s top 150 despite Chicago final defeat

Emma Raducanu will break into the world’s top 150 for the first time despite losing the WTA Chicago 125 final to Denmark’s Clara Tauson.
British teenager Raducanu pushed the contest the full distance, but Tauson prevailed 6-1 2-6 6-4.
The 18-year-old Raducanu impressed en route to the fourth round at Wimbledon in July, and has backed up that showing with a fine run to the final this week in Illinois.
Raducanu will now head for the US Open qualifiers boosted by another ranking high in her fledgling career.