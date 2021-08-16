Emma Raducanu climbs into world’s top 150 despite Chicago final defeat

British teenager Raducanu pushed the contest the full distance, but Tauson prevailed 6-1 2-6 6-4.

The 18-year-old Raducanu impressed en route to the fourth round at Wimbledon in July, and has backed up that showing with a fine run to the final this week in Illinois.

Raducanu will now head for the US Open qualifiers boosted by another ranking high in her fledgling career.