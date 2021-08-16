Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
tennis icon
Sports
Golf
Tennis
Cricket
Darts
Rugby Union
NFL
Boxing / MMA
Snooker
Other Sports
Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates victory
Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu climbs into world’s top 150 despite Chicago final defeat

By Sporting Life
22:39 · SUN August 22, 2021

Emma Raducanu will break into the world’s top 150 for the first time despite losing the WTA Chicago 125 final to Denmark’s Clara Tauson.

British teenager Raducanu pushed the contest the full distance, but Tauson prevailed 6-1 2-6 6-4.

The 18-year-old Raducanu impressed en route to the fourth round at Wimbledon in July, and has backed up that showing with a fine run to the final this week in Illinois.

Raducanu will now head for the US Open qualifiers boosted by another ranking high in her fledgling career.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....