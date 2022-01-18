Emma Raducanu shone at a grand slam again as she marked her Australian Open debut with victory in the battle of the US Open champions against Sloane Stephens.
The 19-year-old has found wins hard to come by since her extraordinary success in New York in September but, back on the big stage, Raducanu came up with the right formula again to claim a 6-0 2-6 6-1 victory.
She lost just four points in a startling first set that admittedly was woeful from Stephens before the American hit her stride in the second.
That set up a first-ever decider at this level for Raducanu, and she could not have handled it any better, keeping her cool and striking the ball with confidence to clinch victory after an hour and 45 minutes.
Raducanu, who will take on Danka Kovinic next, said: “I just want to thank everyone for coming out and staying so late.
“Both me and Sloane really put everything out there. I thought it was a really high-quality match with lots of great rallies so I’m really happy to have come through against such a great champion.
“It was a tough match-up for a first round. Her athleticism is really up there. I was having to work extremely hard for my points but I’m so happy to have got through. I was very pleased.
“Coming out for the first set, I thought I played some very good tennis. Of course there was going to be some adversity. I’m happy to have regrouped. In the third I don’t think the score really reflected it. I was really feeling it.”