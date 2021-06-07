French Open tennis news: Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal progress

This was a first chance for 19-year-old Musetti, playing in his maiden grand slam, to test himself against one of the sport’s big beasts and for two sets the Italian was mesmerising before fading dramatically, pulling the plug trailing 6-7 (7) 6-7 (2) 6-1 6-0 4-0.

Djokovic had cruised through his first three matches, but the world number one said: “I actually felt more nervous when I was starting the match than when I was two sets down.

“To be honest, I even liked the fact that I lost the first couple of sets because I just played under a certain kind of tension and wasn’t able to go through my shots. Too many unforced errors and just not playing and not feeling great.

“But credit to him for playing well in important moments. After I lost the second set and went out to change and came back on the court, I just felt different. I was a different player. Started playing the way I was supposed to play at the beginning.

“Then towards the end of the third, beginning of the fourth, I saw that he’s struggling physically. Obviously that gave me even more motivation to try to apply more pressure on him and finish him off. That was the case.

“It’s unfortunate for a young player like him, being two sets to love up on the centre court in his first fourth round, he was unable to physically sustain the level, at least to give himself a chance to win this match, because he was in a driving position, definitely, for the first couple sets.”

No problems for Nadal

Rafael Nadal continued his march towards what he hopes will be a 14th French Open title with a straight-sets win over Jannik Sinner.

After the drama of Djokovic’s comeback, Nadal also faced a test against an exciting 19-year-old Italian but this was much more straightforward, with the 35-year-old winning 7-5 6-3 6-0.

It did not appear that way through the first eight games, with Nadal searching for his game and trailing 5-3.

But Sinner was unable to serve out the set and, although he fought back from 4-0 down in the second with three straight games, he was not able to find the sustained level of hitting that he needed to apply any real pressure.

Kenin comes unstuck

Fourth seed Sofia Kenin became the latest big name to go out of the women’s draw, losing 6-1 6-3 to Maria Sakkari.

Kenin, the beaten finalist last year, was the highest seed left in the tournament and had found some form in Paris after a difficult season.

But this was not a good day for the American, who served nine double faults and could not match the consistency of Sakkari, who is through to a grand slam quarter-final for the first time.

Kenin briefly threatened a comeback when she saved a match point at 5-1 and won two games in a row but Sakkari held her nerve to get across the finish line.

On a mixed day for the US challengers, Coco Gauff broke new ground by reaching the quarter-finals.

The 17-year-old American caused a sensation when she made the fourth round at Wimbledon two years ago and repeated the feat at the Australian Open in 2020.

Now she has gone one better and, if her form in a 6-3 6-1 victory over Ons Jabeur is anything to go by, she is a legitimate contender for the title.

Barbora Krejcikova reached her first grand slam singles quarter-final with a dominant 6-2 6-0 victory over Sloane Stephens.

Stephens, a former finalist at Roland Garros, had looked in good form but she made a slow start and never recovered, hitting 26 unforced errors compared to just nine winners.

Krejcikova is better known as a doubles player but she has been climbing the singles ladder and is now on nine-match winning run after claiming a WTA title in Strasbourg.