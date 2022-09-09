Headlines

All UK racing cancelled on Saturday - St Leger moved to Sunday

Irish Champion Stakes set to take place at Leopardstown

Premier League, EFL and WSL matches all off as FA cancels weekend schedule

Football

All Premier league matches for the weekend, including that scheduled for Monday night, have been cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A Premier League statement read: "To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game."

The English Football League also postponed its matches from Friday through to Sunday.

A statement read: "It has been determined that all EFL fixtures from 9-10 September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

"This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions."

Matches in the National League have also been postponed along with all Irish FA-affiliated football in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Football on the continent continues as scheduled, but the Women's Super League is off along with all grassroots football under FA jurisdiction.

Racing

Saturday's racing in the UK has been cancelled, with the St Leger at Doncaster rescheduled as part of a nine-race card on Sunday.

Sunday's scheduled card at Musselburgh is also cancelled, "as a mark of respect for the fact that the Queen's body will be lying in rest in Edinburgh" said the British Horseracing Authority.

Racing in Ireland, where the Champion Stakes will take place without its original sponsor, will go ahead as planned.

Golf

Friday's second round at the BMW PGA Championship did not take place. A further announcement on the remainder of the tournament is expected imminently.

Athletics

Sunday's Great North Run will go ahead. A statement read: "The event has traditionally been a celebration of the extraordinary achievements of ordinary people, this year it will be an opportunity for us to come together and express our condolences, while celebrating the life of our extraordinary Queen.

"The thousands of runners taking part are expected to raise an estimated £25million in much needed charitable donations, a fitting tribute to the Queen, who lived her life in the service of our country and its people."

Cricket

England captain Ben Stokes said he would be "honoured" to play in the Queen’s memory as officials decide whether to resume the third and final Test against South Africa.

The second day did not proceed as scheduled at the Kia Oval following the death of the long-reigning monarch on Thursday and the England and Wales Cricket Board is due to issue an update on the status of the LV= Insurance series decider later on Friday.

But Stokes, responding to Darren Huckerby’s question about whether sporting events should go ahead, tweeted: "She loved sport, be honoured to play in her memory."

Formula 1

Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix will go ahead as scheduled with a minute’s silence planned before practice on Friday and another expected before the race.

Boxing

The weigh-in for Saturday’s proposed bout between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields will take place behind closed doors. An announcement as to whether the event will take place is expected later today.

Rugby League

Saturday’s Super League play-off between Huddersfield and Salford will go ahead as planned, the PA news agency understands.

A minute’s silence will be observed before kick-off and both sets of players will be expected to wear black armbands.

The same ruling is set to apply to the final round of Championship games, two League One play-offs, plus Sunday’s women’s Super League promotion play-off semi-finals at Barrow and Warrington respectively.