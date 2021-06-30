Wimbledon news: Great Britain’s Dan Evans cruises into round three

The British number one despatched the Croatian 6-3 6-3 6-4 on Court One to win his second match in two days and equal his best run at SW19.

Evans made it to the third round in 2016 and then again in 2019, where he had a painful five-set loss to Joao Sousa that robbed of him a meeting with Rafael Nadal.

He will get another crack at making the second week on Friday when he meets either unseeded but talented Seb Korda or qualifier Antoine Hoang and will be eyeing a career-best run.

The 31-year-old has had plenty of time on the grass courts leading into this tournament and he will never get a better chance to make it to the fourth round.

Norrie advances to second round

Cameron Norrie recovered from a lost set on Tuesday night to defeat Lucas Pouille and become the fifth British player through to the second round at Wimbledon.

Earlier rain meant Norrie and Pouille took to Court Two on Tuesday knowing they would not complete their match, and the Frenchman edged a tie-break before play was suspended.

But Norrie, who is seeded at a grand slam for the first time, took the upper hand when play resumed on Wednesday and secured a 6-7 (6) 7-5 6-2 7-5 victory.

The win sets up a second-round clash with Australian wild card Alex Bolt.

No dramas for Djokovic

Reigning champion Novak Djokovic negotiated a tricky second-round tie with Kevin Anderson to remain on course for a 20th grand slam.

The world number one produced a scintillating display against the South African in what was a repeat of the 2018 final at the All England Club.

A straight-sets victory proved enough for Djokovic to claim the title three years ago and he again made light work of the big-serving Anderson to progress into round three with a 6-3 6-3 6-3 win.