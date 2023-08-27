Daily tennis tips: US Open best bets for Coco Gauff v Aryna Sabalenka

Coco Gauff v Aryna Sabalenka (2100 BST)

In 1999, a much-hyped American teenager captured the US Open title. Her name was Serena Williams.

Twenty-four years later, a much-hyped American teenager stands on the brink of capturing the US Open title. Her name is Coco Gauff.

Everyone in the US of A wants the perfect ending to this story and Gauff is sure to have huge support on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday.

Frankly, this writer would also love to see it given he tipped up Gauff in his outright pre-tournament preview at 8/1.

However, the fact is that Gauff goes into the final as the slight underdog with Aryna Sabalenka the bookies’ favourite to disappoint the crowd and leave Gauff still without a Grand Slam title.

That’s a potentially key point; Gauff lost her only Slam final to date (at last year’s French Open) but Sabalenka has won the one she played in – this year’s Australian Open decider.

It leaves the Belarusian free of that mental hurdle and it would appear she overcame another in her semi-final against Madison Keys on Thursday.

I mentioned in my preview of her clash with Madison Keys how her backroom team had revealed that she felt more pressure in semi-finals than finals so Sabalenka will have been delighted how she turned the match around having lost the opening set 6-0.

That is the only set she has lost so far in the tournament and the Keys barrage was sensational.

Sabalenka 1.0 would have lost that contest miserably but she has new resolve and a greater trust in her own ability these days and that has led to the greater consistency which will see her become world number one for the first time on Monday.

The second seed also comes into this match knowing see crushed Gauff 6-4 6-0 in Indian Wells earlier this year, a match played on a slow hardcourt; it hasn’t been quick in New York this year.

Sabalenka has played down the significance of that contest, saying: "She improved a lot (since IW). So, it's a different player.

"Going into this final, I think I just have to focus on myself and prepare myself for another fight."

It should be that.

Gauff, who actually leads the overall head-to-head 3-2, is on a roll having now won 17 of her last 18 matches – that’s the form that prompted me to tip her outright.

Having looked vulnerable in the early rounds – twice coming from a set down in the first week – she’s grown into this tournament and her last two wins over Jelena Ostapenko and Karolina Muchova have seen controlled, impressive performances.

"I really believe that now I have the maturity and ability to do it (win a Slam)," she said, looking ahead to this final.

"Regardless of what happens on Saturday, I'm really proud of how I have been handling the last few weeks."

Defensively Gauff is very solid with her impressive, speedy movement a key factor.

As beaten semi-finalist Karolina Muchova said in the wake of her defeat: "She's moving well. She really gets that extra point back, so you have to be focused and finish points."

Sabalenka will look to do that though and she represents a vastly different test to Muchova.

While the Czech is all about variety and mixing things up, Sabalenka has the raw power to hit through her opponent, whatever the surface is like.

She’s more in tune with Jelena Ostapenko but frankly the Latvian beat herself against Gauff; Sabalenka doesn’t throw in such howlers these days.

On the stats front, Sabalenka edges things on serve.

In terms of first-serve points won, Sabalenka is four percentage points ahead this tournament and five up in their five-match series. It’s dead level on both metrics when it comes to second-serve points won.

That shot could be vital in keeping Gauff pinned back and as long as Sabalenka plays as she has been doing, I see her as the correct favourite.

There’s clearly a chance I’m being drawn towards the hedge, particularly given our miserable recent record in the ‘money match’ for the outright selections, but taking that out of the equation I still think Sabalenka is the one to beat.

The sub-markets are often a source of a value in Slam finals but I’m afraid I’ve drawn a blank here with no real trends or angles found.

Therefore, I’ll stick with the one bet – Sabalenka to win at 5/6.

Posted at 0945 BST on 09/09/23

