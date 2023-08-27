Daily tennis tips: US Open best bets, betting analysis and accumulators Wednesday August 30

0.5pt Jiri Vesely to win the first set v Francisco Cerundolo at 9/4 (bet365)

Wang Xiyu v Bernarda Pera

I’m a little surprised to see Pera as the underdog for this contest.

She comes into it off the back of a fine, straight-sets win over 16th seed Veronika Kudermetova.

American Pera is the higher-ranked, more-experienced player and also will have the crowd support.

Significantly, she also has a decent record of producing at the Grand Slam events – she made the last 16 of this year’s French Open and the last 32 in Australia.

Wang has hardly been setting the world on fire since arriving in North America for the hardcourt swing and she was involved in a lengthy first-round match on Monday, eventually edging past lucky loser Viktoria Kuzmova in a final-set tie-break.

There were plenty of errors in that match and I can see Pera’s aggressive approach reaping rewards here.

Jiri Vesely v Francisco Cerundolo

Perhaps it’s because confidence has been sapped by a poor start to the tournament, but I’ve really struggled to find anything I like on Wednesday’s men’s coupon.

However, one price which immediately stood out was the 4/1 about Vesely winning here.

Now, a deeper look helps explain why the Czech is so big – he needed five sets to get past Enzo Couacaud in the first round and history shows he’s often run out of steam when trying to back up after such a lengthy match.

With this in mind, I think backing him to win the opening set is the way to go.

When he serves well, Vesely is hard to break and while Cerundolo has had success on the Laykold courts on Miami in the past, he’s not been in the greatest of form of late.

He required four sets to see off qualifier Zachary Svajda in round one (losing the first set), was beaten in straights but Dusan Lajovic in Cincinnati and dropped a set to local wild card Alexis Galarneau in Toronto.

A small-stakes play on the Czech winning the opener looks worth a try.

