Daily tennis tips: US Open best bets, betting analysis and accumulators Tuesday September 5

Jelena Ostapenko v Coco Gauff (1700 BST)

Ostapenko will be buzzing after taking out world number one Iga Swiatek in the last round so should she really be 2/1 here?

I guess you never really know what you’ll get from the big-hitting Latvian – she can beat her herself on some days with a large number of unforced errors.

Yet when she finds her groove, the winners flow and as she proved on Sunday night, she’s capable of being anyone.

Gauff shone in the warm-up events but she’s only been doing just enough so far at Flushing Meadows, needing three sets in three of her four matches.

That ‘scenic route’ to the last eight rather cancels out any disadvantage Ostapenko may have had from being taken the distance in every round.

Ostapenko beat the teenager at this year’s Australian Open, 7-5 6-3 the score, and so, as was the case against Swiatek, she’ll go into the match knowing that she’s able to upset the odds again. For the record, the overall head-to-head stands at 1-1, Gauff’s sole win coming in 2019.

Clearly, winning is easier said than done but Ostapenko’s exhilarating brand of tennis means she has, in my opinion, a greater chance of winning this match than odds of 2/1 suggest.

She therefore earns my backing.