Daily tennis tips: US Open best bets, betting analysis and accumulators Thursday September 7

Coco Gauff v Karolina Muchova (2359 BST)

The US Open women’s semi-finals take place in Thursday’s night session and both matches have the potential to be highly competitive.

First up, it’s home hope Gauff, who starts an 8/15 favourite against Muchova, who has lost only one set in New York thus far.

Having destroyed Iga Swiatek’s conqueror Jelena Ostapenko on Tuesday, the American has now won 10 matches in a row with one of those, significantly, being a 6-3 6-4 victory over Muchova in last month’s Cincinnati final.

This will be her first Grand Slam semi-final since last year’s French Open (she won that day) and it was notable that after her quarter-final win she said she was “emotionally fresh”, adding that hadn’t always been the case in the past.

It’s always hard to know exactly how to take player comments but another quote worth considering was Muchova’s reaction to her defeat in Cincinnati.

“I was a little tired coming into the match," Muchova reflected. "I knew I had to play fast today, not be in the rallies, because it's been many three-setters here for me, long matches, tough matches. To play day after day and not have the day off, it's very physical.”

She’s had a day off between every match this time and played only the one three-setter – against Xinyu Wang. In theory, she should be better prepared.

She’ll still likely to come forward plenty – Muchova loves to mix things up and try to force opponents into second-guessing what she’ll do – but if taken at her word, the Czech should be ready to trade from the baseline more often here.

Like Gauff, Muchova was a convincing winner of her semi-final, dropping only three games against Sorana Cirstea, although that scoreline doesn’t reflect the fact she had to save 10 of 11 break points. Cirstea is the only seeded player she has faced so far.

Muchova is back at this stage just a few months after making the semis at Roland Garros, a day which saw her prove her mental strength as she came from match-point down to beat Aryna Sabalenka. It’s clear she won’t go down without a fight.

I’m tempted by her at odds of 13/8 but Gauff does have that confidence of winning time and again right now and if she is able to bring her ‘A’ game then she is capable of justifying favouritism.

Yes, there’s some fence-sitting there but part of the reason for that is we have both of these players still running from the pre-tournament outright preview – with both tipped up each way, that’s already guaranteed to make a profit.

If you are really seeking a bet for the match itself, perhaps the route to go down is the aces market where under 5.5 looks tempting given the fact that here were none at all when the pair met in Cincinnati – their only previous meeting.

Conditions were quicker there and with another hot and humid night forecast, the balls should get fluffy and heavy pretty quickly.