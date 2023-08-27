Daily tennis tips: US Open best bets, betting analysis and accumulators Thursday September 7

Andy Schooler previews Wednesday’s quarter-final action at the US Open with Aryna Sabalenka’s march towards the final expected to continue.
1.5pts under 6.5 service breaks in Madison Keys v Aryna Sabalenka at 10/11 (bet365)
0.5pts Madison Keys to lose the first set and beat Aryna Sabalenka at 10/1 (bet365)
The US Open women’s semi-finals take place in Thursday’s night session and both matches have the potential to be highly competitive.
First up, it’s home hope Gauff, who starts an 8/15 favourite against Muchova, who has lost only one set in New York thus far.
Having destroyed Iga Swiatek’s conqueror Jelena Ostapenko on Tuesday, the American has now won 10 matches in a row with one of those, significantly, being a 6-3 6-4 victory over Muchova in last month’s Cincinnati final.
This will be her first Grand Slam semi-final since last year’s French Open (she won that day) and it was notable that after her quarter-final win she said she was “emotionally fresh”, adding that hadn’t always been the case in the past.
It’s always hard to know exactly how to take player comments but another quote worth considering was Muchova’s reaction to her defeat in Cincinnati.
“I was a little tired coming into the match," Muchova reflected. "I knew I had to play fast today, not be in the rallies, because it's been many three-setters here for me, long matches, tough matches. To play day after day and not have the day off, it's very physical.”
She’s had a day off between every match this time and played only the one three-setter – against Xinyu Wang. In theory, she should be better prepared.
She’ll still likely to come forward plenty – Muchova loves to mix things up and try to force opponents into second-guessing what she’ll do – but if taken at her word, the Czech should be ready to trade from the baseline more often here.
Like Gauff, Muchova was a convincing winner of her semi-final, dropping only three games against Sorana Cirstea, although that scoreline doesn’t reflect the fact she had to save 10 of 11 break points. Cirstea is the only seeded player she has faced so far.
Muchova is back at this stage just a few months after making the semis at Roland Garros, a day which saw her prove her mental strength as she came from match-point down to beat Aryna Sabalenka. It’s clear she won’t go down without a fight.
I’m tempted by her at odds of 13/8 but Gauff does have that confidence of winning time and again right now and if she is able to bring her ‘A’ game then she is capable of justifying favouritism.
Yes, there’s some fence-sitting there but part of the reason for that is we have both of these players still running from the pre-tournament outright preview – with both tipped up each way, that’s already guaranteed to make a profit.
If you are really seeking a bet for the match itself, perhaps the route to go down is the aces market where under 5.5 looks tempting given the fact that here were none at all when the pair met in Cincinnati – their only previous meeting.
Conditions were quicker there and with another hot and humid night forecast, the balls should get fluffy and heavy pretty quickly.
Regular readers will know I’ll be gutted if Keys makes the final – I’ve tipped her on the outrights quite often over the years but she’s too often lost at the business end of affairs.
The bookies expect her to lose again here – Keys is the 9/4 underdog – but she’s certainly been playing well enough to trouble another form player in Sabalenka.
Keys has lost serve only twice in the tournament thus far – a hold percentage of 96% - and was crushing her fearsome forehand in Wednesday night’s comfortable victory over Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.
Still, Sabalenka is another step up. The Belarusian is yet to lose a set; indeed she has dropped only 21 games to reach this stage. Qinwen Wang failed to create a single break point in their quarter-final.
Sabalenka leads the head-to-head 2-1, a series which includes just one match on an outdoor hardcourt (Sabalenka won in straight sets in Cincinnati in 2018) and a meeting in July at Wimbledon (Sabalenka again won 2-0).
Both players are serving great and striking the ball well, so I think this match may well come down to the mental side of things.
Both have produced disappointing performances at this stage of a Slam before, although at least Keys has won a US Open semi in the past (in 2017).
While Sabalenka did win this year’s Australian Open, there does seem to be a hurdle remaining in her head.
She lost at this stage of the French Open from match point up and then blew a one-set lead in her Wimbledon semi-final.
She insists she “we’re not losing, we’re learning - getting more experience and getting stronger” but I thought comments from her backroom team this week were significant.
Coach Anton Dubrov admitted his charge “talks a lot about it (the SF issue)”, while physio Jason Stacy said “it’s like she puts more emphasis and pressure on a semi than a final”.
Dubrov added: “She can be in a winning position and she’s thinking about how to finish and not about what she has to do to have control over the match.”
Keys to win from behind – something she did against fellow seed Liudmila Samsonova in round three - is at 10/1 and certainly worth considering if you like to take a long shot.
I’ve been bitten by Sabalenka’s semi-final approach before so I’m loath to back her here, especially at 2/5, no matter how well she’s played the past fortnight.
However, I’m also wary of Keys, knowing her big-hitting game is prone to implosion. She was also well beaten by Sabalenka at Wimbledon recently.
The American will need to serve well to hold off Sabalenka’s barrage. In the past, she’s won only 38% of second-serve points against the world number one to be, so keeping her first-serve percentage high will be key – so far this tournament it has been at an impressive 72%.
For me, Keys represents the better value but the sub-markets look more tempting.
At Wimbledon we got a whopping 11/2 about Keys serving the most aces – something she’s now landed in all three meetings with Sabalenka – but sadly the bookies have woken up to that now.
5/4 still has potential in that market but a better bet looks to be under 6.5 service breaks in the match at 10/11.
These two have only been broken eight times between them in the tournament, while this bet has landed in two of their three previous meetings.
Yes, conditions aren’t going to be the quickest but these are two of the biggest servers in the game, with few striking the ball harder off the crucial ‘serve+1’ shot.
Posted at 1055 BST on 07/09/23
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.