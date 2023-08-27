Daily tennis tips: US Open best bets, betting analysis and accumulators Thursday August 31

Still, such a win should not mask the fact he lost in the opening round in both Toronto and Cincinnati leading into this tournament and Monfils is surely going to provide a much tougher test.

I was happy to oppose Rublev in the opening round only for his scheduled opponent Emil Ruusuvuori to withdrew late on; the Russian then dismissed lucky loser Arthur Cazaux.

Both men can give the ball a real thump, while both also tend to have a few dips – this could well ebb and flow.

This looks the match of the day at the US Open on Thursday and should be well worth the watch.

In contrast to Rublev, the Frenchman is in good form having made the quarter-finals in Toronto and the last 16 in Cincinnati. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alex de Minaur and Cam Norrie were among his victims at those events and on each occasion it took the eventual champion to stop him.

In particular, the Monfils serve has been in good working order (in the first round that continued with 23 aces and an 85% success rate on first serve) and that’s a shot which could well frustrate the Russian here.

I’d also expect Monfils to be going after Rublev’s second serve. He had great success on that in their last meeting, winning 75% of the points on it.

For the record, the head-to-head stands at 1-1, both matches coming on an outdoor hardcourt.

Over 38.5 games is tempting but I’m prepared to side with Monfils for the win.

He’s a great showman and will love performing on Grandstand where the fans get close to the action.

Who knows how long his body can keep going given he’ll turn 37 on Friday, so this could be one last chance to perform for those fans.

With Rublev below his best of late, this looks a great opportunity for one of the great entertainers of his generation.

Yanina Wickmayer v Madison Keys

At 1/5, Keys looks rather short to me here.

Long-term readers will know I like her big-hitting game but I’ve always gone into any bet on the American knowing she’s very capable of throwing in a horror show when the errors flow from her racquet.

In short, the 2017 finalist is not one to trust at short prices and I believe Wickmayer can keep this closer than the layers expect.

The Belgian, it should be remembered, was a semi-finalist here way back in 2009. She’s now in career 2.0 having returned to the tour as a mother.

She’s won plenty of matches in 2023. Several were at ITF level but she recently made the semis in Warsaw on the main tour, losing only to world no 1 Iga Swiatek.

After that run, she said: “I am still trying to improve my strengths and add new elements and variations to my game. It is working better and better. I also have a more positive attitude on the court than before. We will see where it takes me.”

Well, that positive outlook took her through qualifying at Flushing Meadows, as well as Vera Zvonareva in round one.

This will be the pair’s first meeting so while we can’t be sure how Wickmayer will deal with the big Keys serve, she’s generally a strong returner.

I’ll take the Belgian on the game handicap in which she gets a 5.5 start. .

Posted at 0830 BST on 30/08/23

