Daily tennis tips: US Open best bets, betting analysis and accumulators Sunday September 3

A look at Sunday’s last-16 coupon threw up an immediate general thought, namely that there are a lot of overly-short favourites.

It definitely looks a day to side with the underdogs, or at least some of them.

On the men’s side, I could make cases for Dominic Stricker and Rinky Hijikata to get closer to Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe respectively – the Americans’ respective prices of 1/8 and 1/7 seem unkind on two players playing some of the best tennis of their lives.

With the temperatures due to rise above 30C, I even wonder if there’s value in backing Borna Gojo to make life tough for Novak Djokovic given how the three-time champion struggled in the heat and humidity of Cincinnati.

Still, the bottom line is I prefer the women’s side of things for my best bets on the day, starting with Ostapenko.

Swiatek has dominated her opponents so far, dropping only nine games to reach this stage.

However, she’s not played anyone yet who thumps the ball as hard as Ostapenko – and history shows the Latvian causes her problems.

Ostapenko has won all three previous meetings, two of which have come on outdoor hardcourts.

The most recent came in Dubai last year, while the other was in Indian Wells where it plays slow; that’s notable given the courts in New York appear to have been slowed down this year.

Ostapenko will go after the world number one and while there’s a good chance she will simply produce too any errors, if she finds her groove then she does have the capability to take time away from the Pole and push her around the court.

Critics will point out Swiatek is an improved player over the past 18 months, and that is undoubtedly true, but she will have some worries about that 3-0 H2H record coming into the match, I’m sure.

Of most concern will arguably be how Ostapenko has got stuck into her serve – she’s broken 19 times across the seven sets they have played, creating 22 break points in that Dubai encounter.

Another good stat for Ostapenko in the H2H is how her second serve has held up. That’s an area Swiatek will likely target but Osatpenko has won at least 47% of points behind it in all of their previous meetings which is good.

Admittedly, Ostapenko hasn’t been in the greatest of form in the first week, requiring three sets in all her matches so far.

However, I’m still tempted enough to side with her in some way.

The handicap isn’t for me – Swiatek has raced through players, while Ostapenko can go AWOL for periods.

I considered the 6/1 about the upset but instead I’m going to settle on 2/1 about the underdog winning a set.

Gauff was the headline pick in my outright preview but it’s fair to say I’m less convinced about her chances following the first week.

She has at least shortened up with the bookies but the fact is she’s twice been taken the distance in the opening three rounds.

The good news is that having twice lost the opening set, she hasn’t panicked and has shown her mature attitude to turn each match around.

I think something similar could unfold here.

Wozniacki, only just back from a three-year break during which time she twice gave birth, is playing well and evoking memories of Kim Clijsters, who famously won this title in 2009 shortly after making a similar return to action.

Clearly enjoying being back, the former world number one has taken out 11th seed Petra Kvitova and rallied to beat former Australian Open finalist Jen Brady.

The required level rises here but I expect her to be relishing the challenge, especially given she’ll know Gauff hasn’t been at the top of her game.

The Dane won’t go away easily – she’s always got a lot of balls back – and she’ll undoubtedly look to break down the Gauff forehand which is the shot which usually lets her down when things go awry.

Again, I’m keen to get with the outsider.

She gets a 5.5-game start on the handicap which is tempting but again I’m going to go to the ‘win a set’ market’ where Wozniacki is available at 13/10.

