Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
tennis icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz: World number one will miss the Australian Open because of a leg injury

By Sporting Life
21:41 · FRI January 06, 2023

World number one Carlos Alcaraz will miss the Australian Open because of a leg injury.

The 19-year-old Spaniard, who won his maiden grand slam title at the US Open in September, revealed he suffered a muscle injury in his right leg during pre-season training.

Writing on social media, Alcaraz said: “It’s time to deal with another blow. When I was at my best in pre-season, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training.

“I’d worked so hard to get to my best level for Australia but unfortunately I won’t be able to play the Care A2+ Kooyong (warm-up event) or the Australian Open. It’s tough, but I have to be optimistic, recover and look forward."

Australian Open 2023 men's singles outright (Sky Bet odds)

  • Evs - Novak Djokovic
  • 5/1 - Daniil Medvedev
  • 10/1 - Rafael Nadal
  • 12/1 - Nick Kyrgios
  • 16/1 - Jannik Sinner
  • 18/1 - Stefanos Tsitsipas
  • 20/1 - Felix Auger-Aliassime
  • 25/1 - Bar

Alcaraz surged to the top of the rankings in a remarkable 2022 season, becoming the youngest man ever to hold the number one position after beating Casper Ruud in the final in New York.

The teenager suffered a blow at the end of the campaign when he tore an abdominal muscle, forcing him to miss the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup Finals.

The timing of this latest injury is extremely unfortunate and robs the Australian Open of one of its most exciting draws.

Alcaraz’s absence means his compatriot Rafael Nadal is set to be top seed for the defence of his title at Melbourne Park, with the tournament beginning on January 16.

Now read...

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....