The 19-year-old is the youngest man to make a slam final since his fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal won his maiden title at the French Open back in 2005.

Comparisons between the compatriots are inescapable and Alcaraz, who had battled for five sets beyond 2am in his previous two matches, showed Nadal-like powers of mental and physical endurance to recover and beat American Tiafoe 6-7 (6) 6-3 6-1 6-7 (5) 6-3.

It has been a breakthrough tournament for 24-year-old Tiafoe, who defeated Nadal for the biggest win of his career in the fourth round before becoming the first American man to make the last four in New York for 16 years and the first black American man since Arthur Ashe in 1972.

He was cheered on here by Michelle Obama, who was given a rapturous reception by the Flushing Meadows crowd, and recovered impressively having looked down and out after the third set, saving a match point in the fourth in a contest full of athleticism, flair and passion.

But it is third seed Alcaraz that will go forward to the final to take on Norway’s Ruud, with both men knowing victory would put them on top of the rankings – Alcaraz as the youngest man ever.

“It’s amazing to be able to fight for big things,” said Alcaraz. “First time in a final of a grand slam. I can see the number one but at the same time it’s so far.

“I have one more to go against a player who plays incredible. I’m going to give everything that I have. I’m going to enjoy the moment and let’s see what happens.”