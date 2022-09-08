The 19-year-old saved a match point in the fourth set and came from a break down in the decider against his 21-year-old opponent to show once again what a special talent he is.

Remarkably, three matches had previously finished at 2.26am, while this was the second time Alcaraz had played beyond 2am in succession after his fourth-round win over Marin Cilic finished at 2.23am.

Spanish teenager Alcaraz finally clinched a 6-3 6-7 (7) 6-7 (0) 7-5 6-3 victory at 2.50am after five hours and 15 minutes of full throttle tennis to set up a clash with Frances Tiafoe on Friday.

He could yet leave New York as the world number one but, in a tournament that appears to have finally signalled a real changing of the guard, this match was more than anything a demonstration that men’s tennis need not be scared of a future without its aging superstars.

The fans that remained until the end cheered loudly for Alcaraz, and he said: “Honestly I still don’t know how I did it. The level of the match, high quality of tennis.

“It’s unbelievable the match today. Jannik Sinner is a great player. I will never be tired to say that all the wins I have in this amazing court is thanks to the support I receive.

“I just believed in myself, believed in my game. I knew to close a match is really difficult, I have to stay in the match, try to stay calm.”

Sinner’s spell as the brightest young talent in tennis was swiftly cut short by the emergence of Alcaraz, who swept past his rival and into the top 10.

But the Italian had come out on top in their two recent meetings, in the fourth round at Wimbledon and then at the ATP tournament in Umag, Croatia.

Sinner made a nervous start, double-faulting three times in his opening service game, and, although he quickly broke back, Alcaraz was hitting his shots with the greater conviction and deservedly took the first set.

The second was arguably the best of the tournament so far. This time it was Sinner who moved into an early lead, his flat hitting giving him the initiative, and he maintained his advantage until he came to serve for it at 5-4, when Alcaraz broke back.

The Spaniard looked poised to take the set when he moved to 0-40 in Sinner’s next service game only for the Italian to produce some clutch serving when he needed it most.