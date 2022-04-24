Sporting Life
Nadal in 2005 and Alcaraz in 2022

Carlos Alcaraz repeats the feat of Rafael Nadal 17 years earlier to win Barcelona Open

By Sporting Life
19:43 · SUN April 24, 2022

Spain’s brilliant teenager Carlos Alcaraz defeated compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 6-2 to win the Barcelona Open.

Alcaraz, who has now won three titles this season, is projected to reach ninth in the world rankings on Monday, making the 18-year-old the youngest player to crack the top 10 since Rafael Nadal achieved the same beat 17 years ago after lifting his first Barcelona trophy.

“It means a lot,” Alcaraz said in his on-court interview. “I’ve watched this tournament since I was a kid. I always wished to play in this tournament and of course to be able to win this tournament.”

While the final was a relatively routine affair, Alcaraz had earlier saved two match points in his semi-final against Alex De Minaur, which had been delayed until Sunday due to rain.

On the first match point De Minaur had the chance to put away a short forehand to seal the win, only for Alcaraz to produce a brilliant passing shot down the line having seemingly overrun the ball.

Alcaraz eventually prevailed 6-7 (4) 7-6 (4) 6-4 after a contest lasting three hours and 40 minutes.

