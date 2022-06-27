Ninth seed Cameron Norrie overcame two rain breaks in a straight-sets victory over Pablo Andujar to reach the second round of Wimbledon for a third successive year.

As British number one and a top-10 seed, Norrie might have expected a more prestigious assignment than first up on Court Two at 11am on the opening morning. What looked like a quick assignment when he raced through the first set in just 23 minutes turned into a drawn-out affair thanks to the weather, with Norrie finally completing a 6-0 7-6 (3) 6-3 victory just after 4pm. Having missed three match points before the rain came for a second time, Norrie was back on court for just four minutes and six points to set up a clash with another Spaniard, Jaume Munar. Andujar, 36, had won just three tour level matches in his whole career so this was certainly a draw Norrie could look to take advantage of. The 26-year-old has become the most dependable player in British tennis, winning two more ATP Tour titles already this season and breaking into the top 10 for the first time, but he has yet to make it past the third round at a grand slam.

Win sealed in style ✨@cam_norrie impresses in his first round match, beating Andujar 6-0, 7-6(3), 6-3#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/hqetuEfKCT — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 27, 2022

He had far too much grass-court nous for Andujar in the opening set but the veteran celebrated with a clenched fist when he broke serve to start the second before spits of rain turned into something more substantial and the players left the court. They returned an hour and a half later, and Norrie quickly levelled matters at 2-2, but Andujar had found his feet and pushed his opponent, who was struggling to rediscover his clean hitting of the first set, to a tie-break. But Norrie upped his level again just at the right moment and an early break in the third set put him in total control. As the skies darkened, Norrie created three chances on Andujar’s serve at 5-3, but he could not take any of them and, with the score at deuce, the rain came again and off they went. Rusty Djokovic up and running Novak Djokovic admitted he was ring rusty on his Wimbledon return, but he still set another record by battling past South Korean Kwon Soon-woo in four sets. The six-time champion, who was playing his first official match on grass since winning last year’s final, found himself a break down in both the first two sets, dropping the second. Kwon was proving an awkward opponent with his aggressive shot-making but Djokovic, as he has so many times in the past, eventually found a way through the world number 81. It was an 80th match win at the Championships for Djokovic, making the 35-year-old the only player in history to win 80 matches at all four grand slam events.

👏 Novak Djokovic is now the only player - male or female - in the Open Era to win 80 matches in all four Grand Slams.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/6dZzs02ZO1 — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) June 27, 2022