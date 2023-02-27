A breathless final in which Alcaraz battled a leg injury ended with British number one Norrie claiming his fifth ATP Tour title in his third final of 2023 to lift him to 12th in the rankings.

Last week, he lost to the Spanish teenager, who is ranked second in the world, in the Argentina Open decider, making this 5-7 6-4 7-5 victory extra meaningful.

Norrie, whose 18 wins this season are the most on tour, said in an on-court interview broadcast by Amazon Prime Video: “It’s so special to win this one.

“I have lost a couple of finals this year. I had to do it the tough way, I was a set and a break down and I was looking done but I managed to flick a switch and turn it around, so it was a good day.

“I had to battle a lot of demons the last couple weeks, but I managed to just play well in the big moments and that’s what it took.”