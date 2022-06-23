Sporting Life
Cam Norrie lost in straight sets

Cam Norrie beaten by Maxime Cressy in Eastbourne as all-GB semi-final is denied

By Sporting Life
16:47 · THU June 23, 2022

British number one Cameron Norrie was denied a first Eastbourne semi-final after crashing out of the Rothesay International following a straight-sets defeat to world number 60 Maxime Cressy.

Norrie looked on course for an all-British last-four meeting with Jack Draper after breaking his opponent in just the third game on centre court.

But French-born American Cressy impressively battled back and eventually capitalised on his fourth match point to progress 7-5 7-5.

Earlier, Peniston – who will play compatriot Draper in the quarter-finals later on Thursday – made light work of wrapping up victory in his delayed second-round meeting with Spaniard Pedro Martinez.

Returning to court 3-2 up in the deciding set, the wildcard won three of four games to triumph 7-6 (8) 3-6 6-3.

Draper became the last British player standing in the singles draws after overcoming compatriot Peniston to reach the semi-finals.

The 20-year-old tournament debutant won the final five games in a row – breaking his opponent three times in succession – to secure a 6-3 6-3 win.

World number 108 Draper will face Cressy in the last four of the competition.

