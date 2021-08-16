British teenager Emma Raducanu hammers Shelby Rogers to reach US Open last eight

Rogers defeated world number one Ashleigh Barty on Saturday but it was a very different experience for the American here as Raducanu reeled off 11 games in a row in a 6-2 6-1 victory to book a last-eight date with Olympic champion Belinda Bencic.

Raducanu was the first woman since Jennifer Capriati in 1990 to reach at least the fourth round of her first two grand slam tournaments and she is only the third qualifier to reach the quarter-finals in New York.

Rogers is ranked 43 in the world but this has been the tournament where the teenagers have shown that experience can count for little and Raducanu left another quality opponent shell-shocked.

The 18-year-old’s Wimbledon adventure ended in the fourth round in unfortunate circumstances when she struggled with breathing problems and had to retire, but she has shown with every match in New York how much she has progressed in the two months since.

Raducanu went into the match having dropped only 12 games through three matches, the fewest of any of the women left, and on the back of a sublime 6-0 6-1 victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo.

This was a very different match-up, with Rogers one of the bigger hitters on tour compared to the spin and durability of Sorribes Tormo.