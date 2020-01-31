Ashleigh Barty beats Dayana Yastremska to claim Adelaide International

World number one Ashleigh Barty won her first tour-level title on home soil at the Adelaide International with victory over Dayana Yastremska.

The eyes of a nation will be on Barty at the Australian Open over the next fortnight, where she will try to become the first home winner of the women's singles title since Chris O'Neil in 1978.

She will go in high on confidence thanks to a very strong run in Adelaide, which ended with a 6-2 7-5 win against the dangerous Yastremska.

Barty, who has twice been a runner-up at the Sydney International, said: "I felt like it was a great tussle.

"It's a final, you have to bring your absolute best and I was able to do that today and just get across the line.

"I love playing in Australia and it's been incredible for my team and I to enjoy this week.

"Obviously it was nice to get the ball rolling, get better and better with each match, and I can't wait to get started in Melbourne on Monday."

At the Hobart International, fast-rising Kazakh Elena Rybakina won her second WTA title, beating Zhang Shuai 7-6 (7) 6-3.

The 20-year-old went one better than last week, when she was the runner-up in Shenzhen.