Wimbledon 2021: World number one Ashleigh Barty beats Angelique Kerber to reach first final

World number one Ashleigh Barty defeated Angelique Kerber to become the first Australian woman to reach the Wimbledon singles final for 41 years.

Barty’s 6-3 7-6 (7-3) victory over 2018 champion Kerber puts her through to a second grand slam final and the 25-year-old will start as favourite against either Aryna Sabalenka or Karolina Pliskova. She said: “This is incredible. This is as close to as good a tennis match as I’ll ever play. Angie brought the best out of me. I’m incredibly proud of myself and my team and now we get a chance on Saturday to try to live out our childhood dream “I’ve had an incredible journey, ups and downs and everything in between, and I wouldn’t change one moment.

"It’s been unique, incredible, its been tough. There have been so many things that have led to this moment. I’m enjoying every single minute. “Being able to play on the final Saturday at Wimbledon is going to be just the best experience ever.” Kerber had been resurgent on the big stage this tournament after winning a warm-up title on home soil in Germany but Barty won the first three games, using her kick serve effectively and painting the lines. The German improved, finding her backhand down the line, but the glimpses she did have were invariably snuffed out by a big Barty serve.

A first Wimbledon final.@AshBarty, 50 years on since Evonne Goolagong Cawley won at The Championships, is one victory away from emulating her idol after beating Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6(3) 🇦🇺#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/qgWxKoKYvI — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2021