Wimbledon 2021: Ashleigh Barty breezes past Ajla Tomljanovic to reach semi-finals

“It’s the ultimate test,” added Barty. “Angie has had success here before and I love that match-up. She’s an incredible competitor.”

“This is a dream come true. I know you hear that a lot but this is my dream and I’m extremely grateful to have the chance.”

“All the Aussies back home are bloody proud of her and it was good to share the court with her today.

The top seed said: “It’s exciting. Ajla is an incredible competitor, I practice with her a lot and of course we are Fed Cup team-mates so she was always going to bring the best out of me.

Barty, the former French Open champion, hit 23 winners and wrapped up a brutal 6-1 6-3 victory with an ace in just an hour and six minutes on Centre Court.

Game, set and match - with an ace - @ashbarty 👌 The world No.1 defeats compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 6-3 to reach the #Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time pic.twitter.com/qj7AATwPvl

Kerber, of Germany, beat Czech 19th seed Karolina Muchova 6-2 6-2.

She said: “I’m really looking forward to play against Ash. I mean, we’ve never played on grass.

“She’s played so great over the last few months, years. I know that I have to play my best tennis, and she will push me to that, to give everything out there.”

Aryna Sabalenka feels she finally has the Wimbledon crowd on her side after her 6-4 6-3 win over Ons Jabeur.

Sabalenka, who battled past Great Britain’s Katie Boulter in round two, smiled: “Today was the first day they were behind me. Before they didn’t support me that much.

“I’m really happy that today they were on my side. So hopefully they will keep supporting me the same like today.

“I felt really amazing on the court. I was enjoying every second.”

The second seed from Belarus will face Karolina Pliskova, who swept past surprise package Viktorija Golubic 6-2 6-2.

Pliskova, the eighth seed, who had made the last four in every other major apart from Wimbledon, said: “Of course it was my last grand slam missing the semi-final, so I’m happy now I have all of them.”

Hurkacz stuns Medvedev to set up Federer clash

Hubert Hurkacz was inspired by a switch to Centre Court as he stunned second seed Daniil Medvedev to book a Wimbledon quarter-final against his hero Roger Federer.

The 24-year-old from Poland came from two sets to one down to win their rain-interrupted fourth-round match 2-6 7-6 (2) 3-6 6-3 6-3.

The match was the only one in the singles draw to become a casualty of the weather on ‘Manic Monday’, having started on Court Two.

They resumed under the roof on Centre Court with Medvedev 2-1 up and on serve at 3-4 in the fourth.

But Hurkacz, the 14th seed, immediately took the initiative by breaking in the first game and levelled the match with an ace.

With Medvedev not looking himself at all, Hurkacz broke him to love for 2-1 in the decider and clinched the match on Medvedev’s serve when the Russian tamely volleyed into the net.