When: January 17-30, 2022

Where: Melbourne Park, Australia

How to watch: Eurosport

Men's Australian Open draw

The draw will appear here shortly after it is made on Thursday morning UK time.

Women's Australian Open draw

The draw will appear here shortly after it is made on Thursday morning UK time.

Latest betting odds

Men's Australian Open odds via Sky Bet, correct at 1100 GMT on 11/01/22

13/8 Novak Djokvic

15/8 Daniil Medvedev

7/2 Alexander Zverev

10/1 Rafael Nadal

22/1 Stefanos Tsitsipas

25/1 Jannik Sinner

33/1 Carlos Alcaraz

40/1 Andrey Rublev

50/1 Cameron Norrie

50/1 Casper Ruud

50/1 Denis Shapovalov

50/1 Felix Auger Aliassime

50/1 Hubert Hurkacz

50/1 Matteo Berrettini

66/1 Andy Murray

80/1 bar

Women's Australian Open odds via Sky Bet, correct at 1100 GMT on 11/01/22