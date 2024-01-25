Aryna Sabalenka beats Coco Gauff to reach Australian Open final

The defending champion has been the undoubted player of the tournament so far and though there were signs of a wobble in a match which was closer than the straight-sets scoreline, she was in the end a deserving winner.

Sabalenka had surrendered a 5-2 lead in the opening set which Gauff served for, but after breaking back, Sabalenka dominated the tie-break.

She made no such mistake after taking control of the second set and while a double-fault when serving for the match raised Gauff's hopes one last time, Sabalenka was too strong.

It's been an imperious defence so far, Sabalenka yet to drop a set in her run to the final and quest for back-to-back titles.