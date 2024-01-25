Aryna Sabalenka beats Coco Gauff to reach Australian Open final

Aryna Sabalenka beat Coco Gauff 7-6 6-4 to reach the final of the Australian Open, where she'll start a short-priced favourite.
The defending champion has been the undoubted player of the tournament so far and though there were signs of a wobble in a match which was closer than the straight-sets scoreline, she was in the end a deserving winner.
Sabalenka had surrendered a 5-2 lead in the opening set which Gauff served for, but after breaking back, Sabalenka dominated the tie-break.
She made no such mistake after taking control of the second set and while a double-fault when serving for the match raised Gauff's hopes one last time, Sabalenka was too strong.
It's been an imperious defence so far, Sabalenka yet to drop a set in her run to the final and quest for back-to-back titles.
"I think I was able to focus on myself," Sabalenka told Eurosport. "I was ready for anything tonight.
"Last time I played here I didn't have almost any support and today... guys, thank you!
"I really appreciate all the support and the atmosphere, you make this place really special for me.
"It's always a great fight, she's an incredible player. I really hope that in the future we're going to play many more finals, I really enjoy playing her."
Sabalenka will face China's Zheng Qinwen in Saturday's final, after the youngster beat Dayana Yastremska 6-4 6-4.
Yastremska was trying to emulate Emma Raducanu by reaching a grand slam final as a qualifier but she came out second best in a big-hitting encounter.
Zheng, who has not yet faced a top-50 opponent, is the first Chinese player to make it to a slam decider since Li Na won the title here a decade ago.