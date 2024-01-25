Sporting Life
Aryna Sabalenka beat Coco Gauff in straight sets
Aryna Sabalenka beat Coco Gauff in straight sets

Aryna Sabalenka beats Coco Gauff to reach Australian Open final

By Sporting Life
12:57 · THU January 25, 2024

Aryna Sabalenka beat Coco Gauff 7-6 6-4 to reach the final of the Australian Open, where she'll start a short-priced favourite.

The defending champion has been the undoubted player of the tournament so far and though there were signs of a wobble in a match which was closer than the straight-sets scoreline, she was in the end a deserving winner.

Sabalenka had surrendered a 5-2 lead in the opening set which Gauff served for, but after breaking back, Sabalenka dominated the tie-break.

She made no such mistake after taking control of the second set and while a double-fault when serving for the match raised Gauff's hopes one last time, Sabalenka was too strong.

It's been an imperious defence so far, Sabalenka yet to drop a set in her run to the final and quest for back-to-back titles.

"I think I was able to focus on myself," Sabalenka told Eurosport. "I was ready for anything tonight.

"Last time I played here I didn't have almost any support and today... guys, thank you!

"I really appreciate all the support and the atmosphere, you make this place really special for me.

"It's always a great fight, she's an incredible player. I really hope that in the future we're going to play many more finals, I really enjoy playing her."

Sabalenka will face China's Zheng Qinwen in Saturday's final, after the youngster beat Dayana Yastremska 6-4 6-4.

Yastremska was trying to emulate Emma Raducanu by reaching a grand slam final as a qualifier but she came out second best in a big-hitting encounter.

Zheng, who has not yet faced a top-50 opponent, is the first Chinese player to make it to a slam decider since Li Na won the title here a decade ago.

