Andy Murray’s bid to reach the Stockholm Open semi-finals was halted by world number 52 Tommy Paul in an absorbing three-set encounter.

American Paul, 24, recovered from a second-set wobble to see off the former world number one 6-2 3-6 6-3 in two hours and 15 minutes. Murray had produced one of his best displays since undergoing hip surgery in early 2019 to defeat top seed Jannik Sinner in the previous round, but was unable to maintain his form. The 34-year-old Scot struggled to cope with the weight and depth of Paul’s groundstrokes as he was outplayed in the opening set, twice losing serve, in 45 minutes.

Sign up or login for exclusive betting tips via Members Extra

Paul, who knocked out fifth-seeded compatriot Taylor Fritz in the second round, was playing at the top of his game and Murray was forced to work hard on his serve to edge 2-1 ahead in the second set. At 2-2, the younger man’s clean hitting was unrelenting, but two brilliant trademark lobs helped edge Murray back in front at 3-2. Murray was further rewarded for his patience by breaking to go 4-2 up after Paul’s level dipped in the sixth game. That became 5-2 when the American missed a crucial half-volley at 30-30 in the next game and Murray went on to level the match, serving out to win the set 6-3 after an hour and 37 minutes.

Tommy Paul overcomes Andy Murray in Stockholm! 🇸🇪



The American wins 6-2 3-6 6-3 to set up a semi-final meeting with compatriot Frances Tiafoe. pic.twitter.com/9RfIHr0eR0 — BT Sport (@btsport) November 11, 2021