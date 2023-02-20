The Scot saved three match points to win 4-6 6-1 7-6 (4) on Monday.

He will now face Alexander Zverev in the second round.

“It was really tough,” Murray told Prime Video.

“We’ve never played or practised against each other. I didn’t know exactly how the match was going to go and took a while to get used to his game.

“He’s a very aggressive player and takes a lot of chances, plays high-risk tennis.