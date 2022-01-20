But, back on John Cain Arena, the feeling was very different this time as Murray struggled for sharpness against a tenacious and mobile opponent and fell to a 6-4 6-4 6-4 defeat.

Hopes were high that Murray could have another strong run in Melbourne when he ground out a five-set win over Nikoloz Basilashvili in round one, three years after it appeared his career had ended on the same court.

At 28, Daniel has spent much of his career hovering around the 100 mark but it is an indication of the depth in the game that he is an extremely solid and capable player, and deceptively quick around the court.

He had never lost to a player ranked outside the top 100 at a slam, with then world number 91 Arnaud Clement the previous lowest in the second round of the US Open back in 2005.

Daniel had won just five games over three sets in their only previous meeting in Davis Cup in 2016 but Murray, whose heavy workload also included reaching the final of the ATP Tour event in Sydney at the weekend, began sluggishly and was unable to turn the tide in his favour.

Murray was unable to hit through his opponent during the opening set and, although he retrieved an early break, Daniel quickly secured another one.

Four break points came and went in the second game of the second set – Murray took only two of 11 in the match – and again it was Daniel that came up with the answers at the big moments.

Murray did finally move ahead early in the third but surrendered his advantage straight away and the end was nigh was Daniel broke to lead 5-4.

Murray received a warning for slamming his racket angrily to the court, and Daniel clinched his second match point to move through to the third round of a slam for the first time.

“I’m really, really disappointed,” said Murray. “Very frustrated. A tough loss for me that’s for sure.”

For all the high moments like his five-set win over Basilashvili in the first round on Tuesday, Murray desperately wants to be challenging in the latter stages of slams again and this was a dispiriting reality check.

The 34-year-old questioned his future after losing heavily in the third round of Wimbledon last year and it was on his mind again here.

Asked if he plans to be back in Melbourne next year, Murray said: “I mean, yeah. But not if I do what I did tonight too often this season.

“This is a really important year for me for a number of reasons and I want to perform well in the big events. For me, tonight is not good enough in that respect.

“Making second rounds of slams is not something I find particularly motivating. I want to be doing better than that. It depends on how I get on this year results wise and how I perform in the big events.”