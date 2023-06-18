Andy Murray was given the best Father’s Day present after being surprised by his children following his title win at the Rothesay Nottingham Open.

Murray continued his excellent preparation for Wimbledon with a second successive title as he beat Frenchman Arthur Cazaux 6-4 6-4 in the Challenger Tour event to make it 10 wins in a row after also triumphing at Surbiton last week. The former world number one was hoping to make a quick dash down the M1 to be home in time to see his four children before they went to bed, but was given a nice surprise as his wife Kim and Sophia, Edie, Teddy and Lola made their presence known during the trophy presentation. Despite their effort to travel to Nottingham to see their dad win a 10th career grass court title, Murray revealed they were actually more interested in going to McDonald’s.

“To be honest, after I had the kids I was motivated to keep playing so they could watch me when I was older, but they are not really that interested,” Murray said. “I thought they might be but they’re not. It is really nice for them to come, I have loved having them come and watch today, but I realise for them, they are more interested in other things. “But it was still nice because they haven’t been to Wimbledon, they came to Queen’s when I played doubles there, but they haven’t been around it at all. They are more interested in when we are going to McDonald's after the match. “I didn’t know they were coming. I was obviously hoping with the early start I would get down the road this evening, I had no idea they were coming. “They showed up last week, we live quite close to Surbiton, and after I won the first set they decided to come and try and see the end. As they arrived it started raining, they hung around for a couple of hours but then it started getting close to bedtime so they went and as they got home I got back on court. “They obviously decided to make the effort to come down here and thankfully I managed to win.”

Andy Murray's title win in Nottingham bumps him up to No. 38 in the ATP rankings, his best in over five years! 📈



One more win at Queens could see him seeded at Wimbledon 👀 pic.twitter.com/K3X8qVfC2j — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 18, 2023