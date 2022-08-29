The 35-year-old went into the tournament having only won one match on the North American hard courts and with concerns over persistent cramping but this proved to be a relatively straightforward outing in humid conditions.

Argentinian Cerundolo has won the majority of his ranking points on clay and Murray had to grind his way through plenty of long rallies on his way to a 7-5 6-3 6-3 victory, with the only real negative a failure to serve out all three sets.

It was the first time Murray has won a straight-sets match at a grand slam since Wimbledon five years ago, and he said: “That felt like five sets to me. It’s very tricky conditions, very humid and hot. I was really happy with the way I got through that one, it was not easy.”

Ten years on from his maiden grand slam title and with Ivan Lendl back in his box, Murray maintains optimism that he can have more memorable grand slam days.

On-court coaching is allowed this year for the first time, and Murray said of Lendl with a smile: “He’s a man of few words. He wasn’t saying loads but to have him there supporting me is really important. He’s still there supporting me at this stage in my career when many people wouldn’t.”

He has not been beyond the second round at Flushing Meadows since 2016 but this was a kind draw. Cerundolo is still looking for his first main draw victory at a slam and is inexperienced on hard courts.

Murray made a shaky start, dropping his opening service game on Louis Armstrong Stadium, scene of some tortuous battles for the Scot before it was rebuilt.

He immediately set about trying to ensure this would not be another, winning four games in a row and appearing poised to take the first set only to play an awful service game at 5-3.

He was furious in the next game when Cerundolo was awarded a point despite the ball appearing to bounce twice as he lunged to pick up a drop volley.

The umpire was powerless to overturn his decision but, after two slow motion replays on the big screen backed up Murray, Cerundolo sportingly awarded the point to his opponent – a gesture the Scot thanked him for after the match.

Cerundolo, who had lost all four previous matches against British players, still held serve but then donated the set to his opponent two games later with a double fault.

Murray cruised into a 5-0 lead in the second before losing three games in a row but it was the Scot essentially in full control now and, barring another failure to serve out a set, he finished strongly.

Fellow Brit Kyle Edmund was beaten by Casper Ruud on his return to grand slam tennis but gave a decent account of himself against the fifth seed.

Edmund had not played a singles match at any of tennis’ biggest events since the US Open in 2020, after which he underwent three knee operations before finally making his return earlier this summer.

He was given a very tough draw against French Open finalist Ruud, who is a contender for the title, and came up short in a 6-3 7-5 6-2 defeat in sweltering conditions at Flushing Meadows.

But Edmund should feel encouraged that he is not too far away as he treads the long road back to what he hopes will be a return to the higher echelons of the game.

Ranked as high as 14th in the world in 2018, the year he also made the semi-finals of the Australian Open, Edmund had been troubled by the knee issue for some time before deciding he needed to step away from the court.

The former British number one’s big weapon, his thumping forehand, was still very much in evidence as he took on Ruud, but the Norwegian has firepower of his own.

After losing the opening set, Edmund threatened a comeback when he fought back from a break down to make it 5-5 in the second.

But the 27-year-old could not find the dominance on serve that he needed and was ultimately too error prone to really trouble Ruud.

Meanwhile, Harriet Dart pulled off the best result of her career by upsetting 10th seed Daria Kasatkina in the first round.

The British number two had never previously won a main draw match at the US Open and looked to have a very tough task on her hands against Russian Kasatkina, who is ranked ninth after winning a WTA Tour title on Saturday.

But Dart battled superbly in hot conditions on Court 12, recovering from a shaky second set and then coming from behind in the third to claim a 7-6 (8) 1-6 6-3 victory.

Away from the Brits, defending champion Daniil Medvedev was first out on Arthur Ashe Stadium and he made short work of American Stefan Kozlov.

Medvedev, one of five men who could end the tournament at world number one, dropped just six games in a 6-2 6-4 6-0 victory.

The first big shock of the tournament saw seventh seed Simona Halep knocked out by Ukrainian qualifier Daria Snigur.

The 20-year-old, who was Wimbledon girls’ champion in 2019, wore a ribbon in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on her chest and made a heart shape around it at the end of her 6-2 0-6 6-4 victory.

Halep went into the event as one of the favourites after winning the big warm-up title in Toronto and returning to the top 10 but, although she threatened a comeback from 5-1 down in the decider, Snigur made it over the line.