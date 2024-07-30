Andy Murray and Dan Evans escape to reach quarter-finals of Olympic tennis doubles

Andy Murray continued to write a remarkable final chapter to his career in Paris as he and Dan Evans conjured another dramatic escape to reach the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles.

After the drama of Sunday’s five-match-point-saving comeback to defeat Japanese duo Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori, it appeared this would be slightly less nail-biting when they brought up two match points in the second-set tie-break against Belgian duo Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen. But instead, Murray and Evans were taken to another match tie-break by last year’s French Open finalists and had to save two more match points before claiming a 6-3 6-7 (8) (11/9) victory and a place in the last eight. Murray and Evans again bounced around the court with joy after the latter put away the decisive volley before the moment caught up with the Scot and he sat on his chair with head in hands.

Look at what that win means to Andy Murray ❤️🇬🇧

Court Suzanne Lenglen was again less than half empty when Murray and Evans walked out, with many fans having left after watching Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz reach the quarter-finals. It seemed that those who were left, though, nearly all waved British flags as they sought to create a fitting atmosphere. The British pair had spoken of the need to start much better than in their great escape on Sunday and they were as good as their word, both men hitting return winners in Vliegen’s opening service game before an Evans lob landed right in the corner to give them an immediate break. Murray in particular was so much sharper than he had been in the first round, hitting the ball crisply off the ground and dominating at the net, while Evans was hugely fired up throughout. It was then Murray’s turn to show off his famous lobbing skills as he made it 3-0, and the only real wobble of the opening set occurred with Evans serving at 5-3. He was given a time violation for taking too long before serving and then threw his racket to the clay after Vliegen’s return hit the tape and landed in to give the Belgians break point, but Evans saved it and eventually held. Serve dominated in the second set until Murray and Evans pressed Vliegen at 4-4, the Scot showing an extended fist pump to the crowd and Evans twice forcing break points but the Belgians responded well on serve both times.

The Olympic dream LIVES ON for Dan Evans and Andy Murray! 🇬🇧👏



The @TeamGB duo are into the quarter-finals at #Paris2024.



The show goes on for Murray!