Mark Selby and Ali Carter are through to the semi-finals of the WST Classic in Leicester – follow live updates here.

WST Classic semi-finals draw Gary Wilson v Pang Junxu

Ali Carter v Mark Selby Matches to be played at 1430

Pang ends Lines hopes Pang Junxu is the final player through to the last four after edging out Oliver Lines 4-3. In a largely scrappy encounter, Pang fired in the only 50+ break of the match in the second frame and held his nerve in the decider to set up a clash with Gary Wilson.

Selby denies Higgins Mark Selby held off a spirited comeback from John Higgins, eventually prevailing 4-2. Selby raced into a 3-0 lead thanks to breaks of 99, 80 and 59, as Higgins failed to pot a ball in the opening two frames. But Higgins then burst into life with a magnificent 136, before further reducing his arrears with a run of 81. However, when the Scot broke down in frame six having appeared likely to draw level, Selby pulled off a nerveless clearance of the colours – which included a tricky thin-cut green with the rest – to keep alive his hopes of claiming his second major title of the campaign. Selby will meet Ali Carter in the last four.

Carter completes comeback win Ali Carter came from 2-0 down to beat Stuart Bingham 4-2. Bingham was firmly in control when dominating the opening exchanges, but Carter has enjoyed a fine run in recent months and produced his best form when he needed it most. Breaks of 87 and 72 set the ball rolling, allowing Carter to level the scores, and when he controlled the fifth frame, the turnaround was almost complete. Bingham tried hard to take the match into a deciding frame, but Carter was in first in frame six and did enough to get over the line.

Ali Carter

Wilson marches through Gary Wilson eased into the semi-finals with a classy 4-1 defeat of Lukas Kleckers. This season's Scottish Open hero was in fine touch throughout, reeling of breaks of 70, 79, 99, 103 and 86 in a brilliant blitz. Kleckers actually pinched the opening frame, but he couldn't live with Tyneside Terror who barely missed a beat all match and marched into the last four.

The Captain fights back After falling 2-0 behind to Stuart Bingham, Ali Carter has levelled up at 2-2 thanks to breaks of 87 and 72. Meanwhile, Gary Wilson leads Lukas Kleckers 2-1, and Pang Junxu and Oliver Lines are locked together at 1-1.

Selby makes flying start Mark Selby and Stuart Bingham are making the early running this morning. Selby leads John Higgins 2-0, with Scot yet to register a point. Selby has made breaks of 99 and 80. Bingham is keeping Ali Carter quiet and also leads 2-0 in the race to four.

Stuart Bingham

Eight left standing as Classic glory awaits The WST Classic has reached its final day in Leicester, with four quarter-finals starting at 1000. We have seen a host of big names sent home already this week, and injury meant Ronnie O'Sullivan only played one match before pulling out of the tournament. As a result, the top half of the draw has really opened up and now presents a huge opportunity for the likes of Gary Wilson and Lukas Kleckers, who meet in the last eight, and Pang Junxu and Oliver Lines. Stuart Bingham and Ali Carter look set to play out a tough battle in the third quarter-final, but the tie of the round is undoubtably between former world champions Mark Selby and John Higgins. Selby came from behind to scrape past Robbie Williams in the last 16 on Wednesday night, but can usually be relied upon to improve in the latter stages of tournaments. As for Higgins, he has seemingly turned his season around and looked sharp with knocking in two centuries in his 4-2 defeat of Kyren Wilson to seal his last-eight berth.