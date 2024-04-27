World Snooker results: Relaxed Judd Trump into quarter-finals at the Crucible

Trump held an 11-5 lead heading into Saturday morning's third session, where he responded twice to Ford taking a frame to reach the required 13 and keep alive hopes of a second world title.

Two century breaks and a host of frame-winning contributions made it appear straightforward for Trump, but he was unimpressed, albeit seemingly also unbothered, by his display.

"I was average," he said. "We both struggled. I had to stay patient when my positional play wasn't good. It's hard to play your best when you are not being pushed. But I enjoyed being out there.

"I don't put too much pressure on myself here, I try to relax and enjoy it. I have the same attitude and will to win that I do at any other tournament.

"For some other players, winning here means the absolute world, nothing else matters and they forget to enjoy it, but it's not the same for me."

Ford might have made a better game of it had he hadn't missed a red which looked set to give him an early 3-2 lead, instead watching on as Trump took full control by rattling off five frames in succession.

Ford said: "You can get away with one bad session here, but not two. I tried everything, but it didn't work. I don't think Judd played that well, I just gave him so many chances."

Next for Trump will be the winner of Si Jiahui's clash with Jak Jones, which is finely poised with the Welshman leading 9-7.

On the other table, Stephen Maguire thumped the table in delight at the end of a drawn-out session which ended with a 10-6 lead over old rival Shaun Murphy.

Maguire pinched frame 16 after a protracted safety battle to establish a significant advantage heading into Sunday's denouement.