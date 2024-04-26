World Snooker Championship scores, results and report: Judd Trump and David Gilbert close in on quarter-finals

7-2 to the good after Thursday’s opening session, the number two seed took the first frame upon the resumption before Ford spurned a strong chance of making this year’s first Crucible maximum, breaking down on 73 after potting nine reds and eight blacks.

Trump made Ford pay for a number of unforced errors thereafter to ease further clear and at one stage looked capable of winning the match with a session to spare, before Ford stopped the rot by claiming the final frame of the afternoon thanks to a run of 83.

It was similarly easy work for David Gilbert who reeled off six frames in a row to establish a 12-4 lead over Robert Milkins in a match scheduled to conclude later on Friday.

Resuming with Gilbert holding a 5-3 lead, the pair shared an error-strewn first two frames but after that it was one-way traffic and Gilbert raced further ahead, finishing the session in style with back-to-back centuries.

Milkins showed evident frustration and at one stage threw his cue on the floor after missing a simple red, his face a picture of despair as his poor season continued.