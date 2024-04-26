World Snooker Championship scores, results and report: Judd Trump and David Gilbert close in on quarter-finals

2019 champion Judd Trump is just two frames away from the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship after establishing an 11-5 overnight lead over Tom Ford at the Crucible.
7-2 to the good after Thursday’s opening session, the number two seed took the first frame upon the resumption before Ford spurned a strong chance of making this year’s first Crucible maximum, breaking down on 73 after potting nine reds and eight blacks.
Trump made Ford pay for a number of unforced errors thereafter to ease further clear and at one stage looked capable of winning the match with a session to spare, before Ford stopped the rot by claiming the final frame of the afternoon thanks to a run of 83.
It was similarly easy work for David Gilbert who reeled off six frames in a row to establish a 12-4 lead over Robert Milkins in a match scheduled to conclude later on Friday.
Resuming with Gilbert holding a 5-3 lead, the pair shared an error-strewn first two frames but after that it was one-way traffic and Gilbert raced further ahead, finishing the session in style with back-to-back centuries.
Milkins showed evident frustration and at one stage threw his cue on the floor after missing a simple red, his face a picture of despair as his poor season continued.
As for Gilbert, he requires only a single frame to seal his second career appearance in the last eight.
Jak Jones reeled off the last four frames of the session to move 6-2 in front against last year’s semi-finalist Si Jiahui in a match due to resume later on Friday.
Meanwhile, Stephen Maguire closed out the opening session of his match with Shaun Murphy with a break of 72 to edge 5-3 ahead.
Best of 19 frames (April 20-25)
Best of 25 frames (April 25-29)
Best of 25 frames (All matches April 30-May 1)
Best of 33 frames (May 2-4)
Best of 35 frames (May 5-6)