The Rocket, who is also bidding to win all three Triple Crown titles in a single season for the first time in his legendary 32-year career, headed into the second session of his first-round encounter holding an emphatic 8-1 lead over the Welsh youngster and therefore was never at risk of falling at this hurdle for just the fifth time.

During the first session on Wednesday, O'Sullivan fired in four half-centuries plus a break of 122 although his 22-year-old opponent, who is widely tipped for a bright future, did avoid a rare Crucible whitewash thanks to a superb break of 142 in the seventh frame.