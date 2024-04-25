Sporting Life
Ronnie O'Sullivan defeated Jackson Page
Ronnie O'Sullivan defeated Jackson Page

World Snooker Championship results: Ronnie O'Sullivan books place in round two with easy win over Jackson Page

By Chris Hammer
14:06 · THU April 25, 2024

Ronnie O'Sullivan quest for a record-breaking eighth World Championship title got off to a flying start with a 10-1 victory over Jackson Page.

The Rocket, who is also bidding to win all three Triple Crown titles in a single season for the first time in his legendary 32-year career, headed into the second session of his first-round encounter holding an emphatic 8-1 lead over the Welsh youngster and therefore was never at risk of falling at this hurdle for just the fifth time.

During the first session on Wednesday, O'Sullivan fired in four half-centuries plus a break of 122 although his 22-year-old opponent, who is widely tipped for a bright future, did avoid a rare Crucible whitewash thanks to a superb break of 142 in the seventh frame.

O'Sullivan wasted little time in getting the job done will also be overwhelming favourite to defeat his next opponent Ryan Day when the pair collide on Sunday/Monday and advance to a 22nd quarter-final in his 32nd consecutive appearance.

Day had dominated the closing stages of his first round match against 15th seed Barry Hawkins on Wednesday evening by taking the last five frames to win 10-8.

ALSO READ: RONNIE O'SULLIVAN'S TRIPLE CROWN TIMELINE AND CAREER STATS

Ronnie O'Sullivan is chasing an eighth world title and a 24th Triple Crown
Ronnie O'Sullivan is chasing an eighth world title and a 24th Triple Crown

WATCH: WHERE ARE THE NEXT SNOOKER STARS COMING FROM?

Does snooker need a Luke Littler to grow the sport?

WATCH: WILL THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP STAY AT THE CRUCIBLE?

SHOULD SNOOKER LEAVE THE CRUCIBLE?

More to follow...

World Snooker Championship: Draw and round-by-round results

ROUND ONE

Best of 19 frames (April 20-25)

  • (1) Luca Brecel 9-10 David Gilbert
  • (16) Robert Milkins 10-9 Pang Junxu
  • (9) Ali Carter 7-10 Stephen Maguire
  • (8) Shaun Murphy 10-5 Lyu Haotian
  • (5) Mark Selby 6-10 Joe O’Connor
  • (12) Kyren Wilson 10-1 Dominic Dale
  • (13) John Higgins v Jamie Jones
  • (4) Mark Allen 10-6 Robbie Williams
  • (3) Judd Trump 10-5 Hossein Vafaei
  • (14) Tom Ford 10-6 Ricky Walden
  • (11) Zhang Anda 4-10 Jak Jones
  • (6) Mark Williams 9-10 Si Jiahui
  • (7) Ding Junhui 9-10 Jack Lisowski
  • (10) Gary Wilson 5-10 Stuart Bingham
  • (15) Barry Hawkins 8-10 Ryan Day
  • (2) Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-1 Jackson Page

ROUND TWO

Best of 25 frames (April 25-29)

  • David Gilbert v Robert Milkins (16)
    April 25-26
  • Stephen Maguire v Shaun Murphy (8)
    April 26, 27, 28
  • Joe O'Connor v Kyren Wilson (12)
    April 27, 28, 29
  • (13) John Higgins/Jamie Jones v (4) Mark Allen
    April 27, 28, 29
  • (3) Judd Trump v Tom Ford (14)
    April 25, 26, 27
  • Jak Jones v Si Jiahui
    April 26-27
  • Jack Lisowski v Stuart Bingham
    April 27, 28, 29
  • Ryan Day v Ronnie O'Sullivan (2)
    April 28-29

QUARTER-FINALS

Best of 25 frames (All matches April 30-May 1)

  • David Gilbert/Robert Milkins v Stephen Maguire/Shaun Murphy (8) (QF 1)
  • Joe O'Connor/Kyren Wilson (12) v (13) John Higgins/Jamie Jones or (4) Mark Allen (QF 2)
  • (3) Judd Trump/Tom Ford (14) v Jak Jones/Si Jiahui (QF 3)
  • Jack Lisowski/Stuart Bingham v Ryan Day/(2) Ronnie O'Sullivan (QF 4)

SEMI-FINALS

Best of 33 frames (May 2-4)

  • Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2 (SF 1)
  • Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4 (SF 2)

FINAL

Best of 35 frames (May 5-6)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

