Ronnie O'Sullivan had too many guns for Judd Trump
Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump will lock horns again

World Mixed Doubles guide: Player information, TV times and daily schedule for inaugural snooker event

By Sporting Life
16:33 · WED August 31, 2022

Find out all you need to know about snooker's World Mixed Doubles tournament which takes place in Milton Keynes on September 24-25.

Meet the teams

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan/Reanne Evans
  • Judd Trump/Ng On Yee
  • Mark Selby/Rebecca Kenna
  • Neil Robertson/Mink Nutcharut

Where and when?

Marshall Arena at MK Stadium in Milton Keynes, Saturday September 24 to Sunday September 25

Format

The four teams will compete in a round-robin format, followed by the final with the winning team crowned champions.

Each round-robin match will be four frames. Teams will score one point for each frame.

At the end of the group phase, the top two teams will go through to the final, which will be best of seven frames.

The two players in a team will make alternate visits to the table, not alternate shots.

TV and schedule info

All the matches will be broadcast live on ITV Sport.

Session times are 1pm and 7pm on both days. Each of the first three sessions will feature two group matches, so all eight players will be in action.

The final will then take place on Sunday September 25 from 7pm.

Key quotes

WST Chairman Steve Dawson: "This is the first time that a mixed doubles snooker event will be broadcast live on free-to-air television so it’s a very significant moment for our sport. We’re delighted to partner with ITV and BetVictor for this fantastic tournament.

"Snooker is a game for everyone, regardless of age, gender and nationality, and we have proved this with the expansion of our tour and of the sport at grassroots level.

"There is no reason why men and women can’t compete together and we are thrilled to have – for the first time – four women on our professional tour in the coming season."

Betting odds

  Will appear here...

